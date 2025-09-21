Zubeen Garg's manager, fest organiser booked after singer's death

GUWAHATI: Multiple FIRs have been registered against Shyamkanu Mahanta, the organiser of North East India Festival in Singapore, and Siddharth Sharma, the manager of singer Zubeen Garg, in connection with the latter’s death on Friday, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday. Diyas lit around a portrait of singer Zubeen Garg, in Guwahati, Assam, Garg, best known for his 'Ya Ali' song, died in Singapore on Friday, while "swimming in the sea without a life jacket". (PTI)

He added that the Assam Police has also been told to transfer the case to CID. Garg, who was in Singapore for the festival, died while he was on a yacht trip with some friends.

The CM said in Guwahati, “His post mortem has been completed and the body handed over to those who were with him in presence of Indian embassy officials...He will reach New Delhi on Saturday night and will likely arrive in Guwahati early on Sunday...”

“Multiple FIRs have been filed against Shri Syamkanu Mahanta and Shri Sidharth Sarma in connection with...demise of our beloved Zubeen Garg. I have directed the @DGPAssamPolice to transfer all the FIRs to the CID and to register a consolidated case for a thorough investigation,” Sarma said on X.

He said in another post, “I spoke to the High Commissioner of Singapore, His Excellency Simon Wong, and requested a detailed enquiry into the circumstances leading to the untimely demise of our beloved Zubeen Garg...”

(With PTI inputs)