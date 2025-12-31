Zubeen Garg’s wife demands fast-track trials in murder case

Garima Saikia Garg, wife of late singer Zubeen Garg, sought a fast-track trial in the singer’s alleged murder case, raising serious questions over the roles of his manager Siddharth Sharma and event organiser Shyamkannu Mahanta. Garima questioned the repeated changes to Zubeen’s accommodation arrangements in Singapore, alleging that the decisions appeared deliberate and conspiratorial. (PTI)

In a detailed public post on Tuesday, Garima alleged criminal negligence, conspiracy and a deliberate disregard for Zubeen’s safety, while reiterating her faith in the justice system.

Referring to the charge sheet filed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on 12 December, which she described as one of the largest ever filed in the state, Garima said that while public debate continues, the family had obtained a copy and studied it closely despite the emotional strain.

In her post, she questioned the repeated changes to Zubeen’s accommodation arrangements in Singapore, alleging that the decisions appeared deliberate and conspiratorial.

She said the charge sheet revealed that Zubeen was initially slated to share a room with another individual, but was later shifted to a different arrangement, and that multiple hotel bookings were altered even after the team reached Singapore.

“Why was there so much confusion and manipulation around the accommodation of a person who was invited as the brand ambassador of such a large festival?” she asked, adding that such decisions should have been finalised well before the singer’s travel.

Garima noted that Zubeen never personally checked hotel bookings or registration details and relied entirely on his manager or organisers. “Therefore, he had no knowledge of whose name the room was booked under,” she said, alleging that this clearly indicated a hidden motive.

She also questioned the organiser’s claim that Zubeen travelled to Singapore of his own volition, stating that his photographs had been used widely for promotional material well in advance and that he was repeatedly pressured to attend, with warnings of “serious consequences” if he refused.

She alleged further that no written contract was executed for the event, calling it a serious lapse by both the organiser and the manager.

Garima revealed that the charge sheet mentioned a “One Last Tour” concept allegedly planned by the manager, suggesting that Zubeen would retire from live performances after a ten-city tour—something neither the family, his band members, nor close friends knew of. She claimed higher performance fees were negotiated on this basis, without proper documentation.

On the issue of medical negligence, Garima said Zubeen was left without medical attention for nearly 75 minutes, despite nearby facilities.

“We are still unable to accept that Zubeen Garg is no more. The very association of the word ‘murder’ with his name was an unimaginable and devastating blow,” she said, adding that the incident had left not only the family but the entire state of Assam in shock.

She alleged that the yacht involved in the incident lacked basic safety measures, including trained personnel and medical equipment.

Referring to video evidence cited in the investigation, Garima alleged that Zubeen—who had a history of seizures—was encouraged to swim in open waters without a life jacket and was left unattended.

“The scenes of vomiting, distress and delayed rescue are deeply disturbing. Untrained attempts at CPR caused further injuries. In our view, everyone present on that yacht bears responsibility for this horrific incident,” she said, describing the actions as criminal.

Reiterating her faith in the judiciary, Garima urged the authorities to set up a fast-track court or a special bench to conduct daily hearings for the case, warning that the examination of over 300 witnesses could otherwise take years. “Justice delayed is justice denied,” she said.

She also appealed for the appointment of a strong team of public prosecutors, including senior advocates with proven credibility, to ensure that no accused escapes accountability. “If justice is denied to Zubeen Garg, what hope remains for ordinary citizens?” she asked.

Garima concluded by saying that the family continues to wait with patience and restraint, placing its trust in the legal system and seeking the harshest possible punishment for those found guilty.