India News / Zydus Cadila submits additional data on its Covid-19 vaccine to DCGI: Report
india news

Zydus Cadila submits additional data on its Covid-19 vaccine to DCGI: Report

The Ahmedabad-based firm's vaccine candidate, ZyCoV-D, is expected to be approved in August.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 08:33 PM IST
A Covid-19 vaccination centre in Kolkata (ANI/used only for representative purpose)

Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila, which has developed what, if approved, will be India's second home-made shot against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), has reportedly submitted additional data related to immunogenicity and safety of the vaccine to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), the country's drug regulator.

Previously, the DCGI had asked the firm to return with more data on this front. However, as per phase 1 trial results, the DNA plasmid-based vaccine, ZyCoV-D, was found to be immunogenic and safe. The result of the 48-participant trial was published by Lancet.

Also Read | Cadila jab immunogenic, safe: Phase 1 trial data

"Immunogenicity" is defined as the ability of a foreign substance to trigger an immune response in the body of a human being or an animal.

An emergency use authorisation (EUA) by the DCGI will be granted after it reviews data recommended in the meeting of its Subject Expert Committee (SEC). If satisfied, the regulator is expected to approve the vaccine in August.

On July 1, Zydus Cadila submitted an application, seeking EUA for its three-dose vaccine for citizens above the age of 12. It mentioned in its application that the vaccine showed an efficacy of 66.6% in an interim analysis of phase 3 trials. ZyCoV-D is one of two vaccines which, experts believe, will soon be granted approval to be administered to children; Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, the country's first indigenous anti-Covid jab is the other. Currently, those aged 18 and above are eligible for vaccination against Covid-19.

Also Read | ‘Efficacy 67%’: Zydus seeks nod for vaccine

Once cleared, ZyCoV-2 will be India's fifth vaccine against the coronavirus disease. Covaxin, Covishield, Sputnik V and Moderna are the other four. The former two were approved in January and have been used since the nationwide vaccination drive commenced on 16th of that month, while the latter two were approved in April and June, respectively.

(With ANI inputs)

