e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 16, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Indian man drives around Dubai with dead girlfriend in car’s front seat: Report

The accused admitted to the officer that he had been in a relationship with the victim for about five years but had recently discovered that she had been cheating on him and speaking with other men.

indians-abroad Updated: Mar 16, 2020 13:45 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Dubai
According to the officer, the accused killed the victim after a heated argument while they were in the car parked outside a mall.
According to the officer, the accused killed the victim after a heated argument while they were in the car parked outside a mall.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A Dubai court heard that an Indian man based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) murdered his girlfriend and then drove around the city for 45 minutes with her body in the front seat, even stopping to pick up a meal, before turning himself in to police.

The Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Sunday that the 27-year-old accused discovered that his girlfriend, also an Indian, was having an affair, so he killed her by slitting her throat before eventually turning himself in to officers at Al Muraqabbat Police Station in Deira after parking the car inside the station’s parking lot, reports Gulf News.

The incident took place last July.

“I was surprised when he entered the police station because he had blood on his clothes,” a police officer said in the court on Sunday.

“He was terrified and told me that he had killed his girlfriend. The body of the victim was on the front seat and there were signs that indicated her throat had been slit. I found a big knife on the backseat covered in blood.

The accused admitted to the officer that he had been in a relationship with the victim for about five years but had recently discovered that she had been cheating on him and speaking with other men.

He had also sent emails to the victim’s family saying that he would kill her if they didn’t come to a solution to her alleged cheating.

According to the officer, the accused killed the victim after a heated argument while they were in the car parked outside a mall.

He then drove to a nearby restaurant and ordered a meal and a bottle of water, before driving around the city for 45 minutes until he finally decided to hand himself to police.

The accused has been charged with premeditated murder and prosecution has asked for a death sentence.

tags
top news
Delhi CM bans gatherings of more than 50 over coronavirus, weddings exempted
Delhi CM bans gatherings of more than 50 over coronavirus, weddings exempted
BJP rushes to Supreme Court over MP crisis, says horse trading at its peak
BJP rushes to Supreme Court over MP crisis, says horse trading at its peak
Rahul Gandhi targets Govt over 50 big bank defaulters, then aims at Speaker
Rahul Gandhi targets Govt over 50 big bank defaulters, then aims at Speaker
Indian man drives around Dubai with dead girlfriend in car’s front seat
Indian man drives around Dubai with dead girlfriend in car’s front seat
Coronavirus: 54% of Indian firms can’t support work from home, says report
Coronavirus: 54% of Indian firms can’t support work from home, says report
Hyundai sees silver lining in coronavirus as people opt for personal conveyance
Hyundai sees silver lining in coronavirus as people opt for personal conveyance
Google’s free coronavirus checkup website goes live. How it works
Google’s free coronavirus checkup website goes live. How it works
Ex-AUS player rates IPL and PSL on a scale of 1-10, points out difference
Ex-AUS player rates IPL and PSL on a scale of 1-10, points out difference
trending topics
Delhi Coronavirus CaseMadhya Pradesh floor testSensexKareena KapoorDeepika PadukoneCoronavirusUPSEEGoogle on Cornonavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news