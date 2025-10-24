Kirby Air Riders creator gives major update ahead of Switch 2 launch: ‘Not planning any…’

For nearly three years after its launch, Masahiro Sakurai kept updating Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with new downloadable content, adding twelve extra fighters to the game. But now, Sakurai has confirmed that Kirby Air Riders will come out as a complete, standalone title, meaning it won’t have post-release DLC like Smash Bros. did, VGC reported. Masahiro Sakurai makes major Kirby Air Riders announcement before launch: ‘Not planning any…’(X/@KirbyAirRiders)

Kirby Air Riders won’t have DLC or a sequel

At the end of an hour-long Kirby Air Riders Direct that went into great detail on the game, Sakurai emphasized that the game was the finished product, which was made possible because fans wanted to see it happen.

“In this day and age, creating a game and bringing it to life takes a surprising amount of effort,” Masahiro Sakurai said. “But I think that’s reflected in the final product, so I hope you enjoy it,” he added.

As fans lauded his creation, Masahiro Sakurai said they were “not planning any DLC” for Kirby Air Riders. “Everything is here. Also, I’m not planning on making this an ongoing series,” he went on, adding that he has “thrown everything I have into this game from the start.”

Masahiro Sakurai hails support for Kirby Air Riders

Throughout his speech, Masahiro Sakurai expressed appreciation for the fans' support and inspiration and gratitude for the financial support he received for Kirby Air Riders.

“I’m grateful both for the support shown to the previous game,” he said. “Thanks to that support, and the efforts of a great many people, we were able to make this game a reality,” Sakurai added.

Kirby Air Riders will be available for $70 on the Nintendo Switch 2 on November 20.

FAQs:

When will Kirby Air Riders come out?

Kirby Air Riders will be released on November 20, 2025, for the Nintendo Switch 2.

Who is the director of Kirby Air Riders?

Masahiro Sakurai is the director of Kirby Air Riders.

Kirby Air Riders is the sequel to which game?

Kirby Air Riders is the sequel to Kirby Air Ride (2003).

Who is the developer of Kirby Air Riders?

Bandai Namco Studios Sora Ltd. is the developer of Kirby Air Riders.