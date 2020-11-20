‘123456’ to ‘iloveyou’: Worst passwords of 2020. Is yours on the list?

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 22:30 IST

Is your password ‘123456’ or ‘iloveyou’ or something similar which is easy to remember? Then chances are that hackers would find it easy to crack too. Despite warnings from authorities, every now and then, about the necessity of strong passwords, many still take the road more travelled by. And, a research report by NordPass, a password management company, shows the same.

The list contains 200 worst passwords in which ‘123456’ tops the chart. It is followed by passwords like ‘123456789,’ ‘picture1,’ and quite unsurprisingly, ‘password.’

The list also contains other passwords like, ‘000000,’ ‘iloveyou,’ and ‘princess.’

What is even more surprising is that 2020’s list is very similar to the one published in 2019 by the company, said NordPass, reports CNN. There’s very little difference in the lists. The company also added that the list was created by a third-party who specializes in data breach research. They also suggest it’s better to mix upper case, lower case, numbers, and special characters while creating a password.

Do you have an easy to remember password too?