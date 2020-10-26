13-year-old cat asks for treats and attention in the politest manner. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 01:47 IST

If you’re a pet parent, know someone raising a furry feline child, or are a cat content enthusiast, then you may be aware of the ‘cattitude’ many kitties possess. Then, it can be oddly refreshing and strangely satisfying to watch a cute cat practice politeness. Check out this clip of a 13-year-old cat asking for some treats and attention to see if you agree with that notion.

Posted to Reddit on October 25, this recording is 20 seconds long. “Dad sent this video of my 13-year-old pretty girl asking for treats and attention with polite tippy taps,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The recording shows a black-and-grey furred feline sitting next to its hooman. The kitty lightly lifts its paw and gently taps its hooman on the arm.

Check out this sweet interaction here:

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘cat taps’, this post has received a whole lot of love, and rightfully so. The share currently has over 4,000 upvotes and many appreciative comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about this polite kitty. One person said, “Oh my god, pet the cat”.

Another individual wrote, “Cats are either like, ‘Excuse me, sir, I need your attention for a bit, please. Oh well. Maybe if I tap once more.’ Or they’re like, ‘Your face looks comfy, and I shall nap on it. I will bite if you move. Ok, cool’”. Indeed, there is no in-between when it comes to these cute creatures.

“What a polite little lady! I hope she gets all the treats she wants,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this share?

