e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 20, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 20, 2019

18.5kg fish caught from the Ganges was sold for this much

Local resident Tarun Bera had gone to the river for angling along with his friends in the morning.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 20, 2019 13:22 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Kolkata
The fish was later weighed at 18.5 kg. (representational image)
The fish was later weighed at 18.5 kg. (representational image)(Pixabay)
         

A jumbo Bhetki fish weighing 18.5 kg was caught from the Ganges in Howrah district’s Uluberia on Tuesday, fetching a whopping price of Rs 12,000.

Local resident Tarun Bera had gone to the river for angling along with his friends in the morning. After some time, he could feel a pull in the fish hook. As he pulled the hook, he found a huge Bhetki fish stuck on the wheel. The fish was later weighed at 18.5 kg.

Bera and his friends took the fish to the market in Phuleshwar where it was auctioned off. A local fish seller bought the giant sized Bhetki for a whooping sum of Rs 12,000.

“I hope to sell it for Rs 13,000-Rs 14,000,” he said.

tags
top news
NRC will be carried out across the nation, no need to worry: Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha
NRC will be carried out across the nation, no need to worry: Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha
‘Nothing political’: BJP to Congress on withdrawal of SPG cover to Gandhis
‘Nothing political’: BJP to Congress on withdrawal of SPG cover to Gandhis
On Sharad Pawar’s meeting with PM Modi, Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut clarifies
On Sharad Pawar’s meeting with PM Modi, Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut clarifies
‘Revenge porn,’ leaked selfies: Sextortion spreads in Iraq
‘Revenge porn,’ leaked selfies: Sextortion spreads in Iraq
As Epstein died, guards responsible for monitoring him shopped online, slept
As Epstein died, guards responsible for monitoring him shopped online, slept
Realme X2 Pro flagship phone launched in India, price starts at Rs 29,999
Realme X2 Pro flagship phone launched in India, price starts at Rs 29,999
‘Released Lynn so that...’: KKR CEO responds to Yuvraj’s criticism
‘Released Lynn so that...’: KKR CEO responds to Yuvraj’s criticism
Gandhis’ SPG cover removal row explodes in Rajya Sabha: Who said what
Gandhis’ SPG cover removal row explodes in Rajya Sabha: Who said what
trending topics
HTLS 2019Amit ShahRealme X2 ProSushmita Sen Birthday PartyRealme 5sMahua Maji

don't miss

latest news

India News