Oct 31, 2020-Saturday
18-year-old turns hero, saves 75 before building collapsed in Dombivli

18-year-old turns hero, saves 75 before building collapsed in Dombivli

Kunal told ANI over the phone that he was watching a web series till 4 am in the morning when a part of his kitchen inside the house suddenly started falling down.

Oct 31, 2020
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Mumbai
18-year-old Kunal Mohite woke up his family members and alerted other residents to vacate the building before it collapsed.
18-year-old Kunal Mohite woke up his family members and alerted other residents to vacate the building before it collapsed.(ANI)
         

Around 75 occupants of a two-storey building in Dombivli were miraculously saved by a young boy before it collapsed on Thursday morning.

The 18-year-old Kunal Mohite, the teenager who was watching a web series till dawn saved the lives of the residents.

Kunal told ANI over the phone that he was watching a web series till 4 am in the morning when a part of his kitchen inside the house suddenly started falling down. He immediately woke up his family members and alerted other residents to vacate the building before it collapsed to sand and dust.

“While watching a web-series till dawn, I saw part of my kitchen falling down and immediately alerted everyone to vacate the building,” Kunal said.

As per the official sources, this building in the Kopar area was declared dangerous nine months ago and the residents were asked to vacate their houses.

“We received a notice from the authorities but people residing here are financially very weak. They had no place to go to and thus stayed back here,” Kunal said.

