e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / 19-year-old kidney patient at SKIMS recieves blood from CRPF jawans

19-year-old kidney patient at SKIMS recieves blood from CRPF jawans

Two jawans came forth to donate blood for the 19-year-old.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 10:53 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir
The two jawans, Assistant Commandant Javed Ali and Constable Ranjan Kumar of the CRPF’s 73rd Battalion, donated blood.
The two jawans, Assistant Commandant Javed Ali and Constable Ranjan Kumar of the CRPF’s 73rd Battalion, donated blood.(Twitter)
         

In a heartwarming gesture, personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Tuesday stepped in to do their bit to help a 19-year-old girl undergoing a kidney transplant at the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar.

The two jawans, Assistant Commandant Javed Ali and Constable Ranjan Kumar of the CRPF’s 73rd Battalion, donated blood to Sayeeda, a patient from the Budgam district, possibly saving her life.

Netizens didn’t hold back while lauding the efforts of the jawans. “We salute you,” wrote a Twitter user. “Salute and respect,” commented another. The post was shared with the hashtags #HelpUsToHelpYou #DonateBloodSaveLife.

tags
top news
Covid-19: Preparations on to vaccinate 250-300 million Indians on priority
Covid-19: Preparations on to vaccinate 250-300 million Indians on priority
Coast Guard intercepts Sri Lankan boat, seizes more than 100kg of Pak drugs
Coast Guard intercepts Sri Lankan boat, seizes more than 100kg of Pak drugs
Pak’s million mutinies, ghosts and Doval’s doctrine of ‘defensive offence’
Pak’s million mutinies, ghosts and Doval’s doctrine of ‘defensive offence’
Ahmed Patel: Congress’ chief trouble shooter and master strategist is no more
Ahmed Patel: Congress’ chief trouble shooter and master strategist is no more
Cyclone Nivar: How to be safe before, during and after the storm
Cyclone Nivar: How to be safe before, during and after the storm
NSCN says counter-insurgency ops will have ‘disastrous consequences’
NSCN says counter-insurgency ops will have ‘disastrous consequences’
‘He’s a confirmed starter’: Sachin picks India’s opener for Australia Tests
‘He’s a confirmed starter’: Sachin picks India’s opener for Australia Tests
Watch: India tests BrahMos missile’s land-attack version amid border tension
Watch: India tests BrahMos missile’s land-attack version amid border tension
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In