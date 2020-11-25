19-year-old kidney patient at SKIMS recieves blood from CRPF jawans
Two jawans came forth to donate blood for the 19-year-old.it-s-viral Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 10:53 IST
In a heartwarming gesture, personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Tuesday stepped in to do their bit to help a 19-year-old girl undergoing a kidney transplant at the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar.
The two jawans, Assistant Commandant Javed Ali and Constable Ranjan Kumar of the CRPF’s 73rd Battalion, donated blood to Sayeeda, a patient from the Budgam district, possibly saving her life.
Netizens didn't hold back while lauding the efforts of the jawans.