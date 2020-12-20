200-foot-high glass floor bridge in Nalanda to be completed by March, see pictures

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 23:45 IST

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday inspected Nature Safari and Zoo Safari at Rajgir in Nalanda district.

Kumar said, “Nature Safari is being built in such a way that people of all ages will be able to enjoy the mountains and trees. All security arrangements will be there. The project will be completed by March 2021.”

Bihar: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inspects Nature Safari and Zoo Safari at Rajgir in Nalanda district. pic.twitter.com/THqkW9zlvg — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2020

The total length of this glass bridge is 85 feet long and six feet wide and at a height of second is 250-feet, Kumar said. “It is inspired by the famous glass bridge in China. It will be the first glass in Bihar and the second in the country,” he said.