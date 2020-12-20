e-paper
Home / It's Viral / 200-foot-high glass floor bridge in Nalanda to be completed by March, see pictures

200-foot-high glass floor bridge in Nalanda to be completed by March, see pictures

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, “Nature Safari is being built in such a way that people of all ages will be able to enjoy the mountains and trees. All security arrangements will be there. The project will be completed by March 2021.”

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 23:45 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
Asian News International | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
Nalanda, Bihar
The total length of this glass bridge is 85 feet long and six feet wide and at a height of second is 250-feet.
The total length of this glass bridge is 85 feet long and six feet wide and at a height of second is 250-feet.(Twitter/@ANI)
         

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday inspected Nature Safari and Zoo Safari at Rajgir in Nalanda district.

The total length of this glass bridge is 85 feet long and six feet wide and at a height of second is 250-feet, Kumar said. "It is inspired by the famous glass bridge in China. It will be the first glass in Bihar and the second in the country," he said.

The total length of this glass bridge is 85 feet long and six feet wide and at a height of second is 250-feet, Kumar said. “It is inspired by the famous glass bridge in China. It will be the first glass in Bihar and the second in the country,” he said.

