5-year-old girl sells hot cocoa to pay off 123 students’ school lunch debt

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 12:58 IST

A young girl displayed the ultimate act of kindness when she decided to do something about the pending school lunch debts of her fellow students.

5-year-old Katelynn Hardee is a student of Breeze Hill Elementary School in Vista, California, reports ABC News. Recently, she came to know that some of the families struggle to pay off the debt for their children’s lunch at her school.

“She’s very inquisitive,” Karina Hardee, Katelynn’s mother, told Fox 5. “So she started asking me a bunch of questions and I tried to answer as best as I could without too much for a 5-year-old, and just explained to her that some people aren’t as fortunate as us.”

This prompted the young “angel” to come up with a plan to pay off the lunch debts of her fellow students, reports Daily Mail. She decided to sell hot cocoa and cookies by setting up a stand outside her home. And, her hard work paid off. Katelynn raised enough money to pay off negative lunch balances for 123 students.

Eventually, she handed the money to her mother who went to the school to pay off the debts.

“I just left a note saying my daughter held a hot cocoa fundraiser over the weekend and would love to donate the money to any of the negative accounts,” Hardee told Fox 5.

Hardee also took to Facebook to share about a fundraiser created for collecting money to pay off the lunch debts of the students in the school and the area. Along with the hashtag #KikisKindessProject, she shared the post and invited people to stop by Katelynn’s stall or directly donate.

5-year-old Katelynn Hardee in front of her stall.

The school later took to Facebook too to share about Katelynn’s initiative. Her selfless act moved many and people commented on both the posts. While some praised the little girl and her mother, others promised to be a part of the initiative.

“That little angel will be a great woman,” praised a Facebook user. “Great job Mama,” wrote another. “Katelyn gives me hope and lately I’ve been very short on hope. Please pass my thanks along to your daughter,” wrote a third.

Now, the little one is planning to come up with a solution which can help her to pay off $6,373 debts of thousands of students across the Vista Unified School District, reports Daily Mail.

What do you think of this act of kindness?