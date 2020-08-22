e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 22, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / 62-year-old farmer in Coimbatore keeps half-acre of land to grow millets for hundreds of wild birds

62-year-old farmer in Coimbatore keeps half-acre of land to grow millets for hundreds of wild birds

Birds have been flocking to the half-acre farmland spared by Mutthu Murugan to grow Pearl millets and Sorghum.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 22, 2020 17:33 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Coimbatore
A 62-year-old farmer in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore has kept aside half an acre of farmland to provide daily feasts to hundreds of wild birds.
A 62-year-old farmer in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore has kept aside half an acre of farmland to provide daily feasts to hundreds of wild birds.(ANI)
         

While most farmers employ tools to keep away hungry creatures from their crops, a 62-year-old farmer in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore has kept aside half an acre of farmland to provide daily feasts to hundreds of wild birds.

Mutthu Murugan, farmer, and owner of four acres of land, has been in the organic farming profession since 1984. For the past few years, birds have been flocking to the half-acre farmland spared by Mutthu to grow Pearl millets and Sorghum.

“Due to global warming, we have faced acute shortages of water, and birds too have faced the same problems. I decided to try and mimic the natural growth of these grains for them. No one uses pesticides in the wild and birds are free to make their homes anywhere they wish to. The Sorghum crops have not produced a good yield but the Pearl millets have grown in abundance,” Murugan told ANI.

He added, “Hundred of tiny sparrows, parrots, and several other birds happily eat these every day. I love this atmosphere where such a large number of birds come from long distances to eat the food I have grown for them. We take so much from nature and I believe it is our duty to give back as much as we can. Every farmer must save a small piece of land to grow food for birds.”

Murugan further said that he fed the birds as he believed that it would save exotic birds from extinction.

“This is our opportunity to save several species from extinction. It is unfortunate that things have changed so much in our country. Many farmers hire youngsters to keep away these birds. Farmers today only think about making money. Back in the day, farmers would only take their produce to the market after cows and goats ate their fill. We must understand that farmers will only benefit when the environment and all its creatures are taken care of. Even the government needs to take responsibility for the good health of the birds and animals.” he added.

tags
top news
Rumblings within China over President Xi Jinping’s ‘wolf warrior’ diplomacy
Rumblings within China over President Xi Jinping’s ‘wolf warrior’ diplomacy
CBI tries to recreate last moments of Sushant Singh Rajput’s life in Mumbai
CBI tries to recreate last moments of Sushant Singh Rajput’s life in Mumbai
UP man, father of 4 and cosmetic shop owner, was in touch with ISIS for yrs
UP man, father of 4 and cosmetic shop owner, was in touch with ISIS for yrs
‘Scapegoat’: Court’s biting remarks on FIRs against Tablighi Jamaat members
‘Scapegoat’: Court’s biting remarks on FIRs against Tablighi Jamaat members
Mahatma Gandhi’s glasses from time in South Africa sold for £260,000
Mahatma Gandhi’s glasses from time in South Africa sold for £260,000
50 kg tumour removed from woman’s abdomen in 3.5 hours at Delhi hospital
50 kg tumour removed from woman’s abdomen in 3.5 hours at Delhi hospital
BJP may soon begin seat-sharing talks with allies in Bihar
BJP may soon begin seat-sharing talks with allies in Bihar
Watch: How you can stay safe on this Ganesh Chaturthi
Watch: How you can stay safe on this Ganesh Chaturthi
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In