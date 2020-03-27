8-year-old’s first day of homeschooling didn’t go as planned. His journal entry is hilarious

it-s-viral

Mar 27, 2020

Parents all over the world are learning how tough homeschooling kids can be. But if think this whole studying at home is a picnic for the kids, wait till you see this eight-year-old’s journal entry about his first day of homeschooling. Spolier alert: it wasn’t going good.

A source of laughter for many - including his mum- but not so much for him, it seems, the boy wrote about how confused his mother was. It even got to a point where they had to take a break.

“It is not going good,” Ben wrote in his journal, a picture of which was shared by is mum Candice Hunter Kennedy. But you gotta give it to her for being an amazing sport, sharing it with everyone.

“Y’all I’m dying!!! This is Ben’s journal entry from Monday about our first ‘homed school’ day. That last sentence…” she wrote in her post.

Little Ben’s maybe a tad disappointed with his first day of homeschool but his post has become a source of joy for many. The post has amassed over three lakh shares and more than 45,000 reaction since it was posted on March 19. There are also thousands of comments on the post.

“The levels of stress in this kid’s writing…” writes a Facebook user jokingly. “This gave me my first hard laugh in over two weeks. Love it,” says another. “Oh, I think we’re all in this boat. Anyone who didn’t appreciate a teacher now is REALLY nuts!” says third. “Amelia’s would say something like ‘my mum’s still in bed,’” says a fourth.

Kennedy even clarified in the comments section that Ben is a very funny kid. “No need to worry. He is a very funny kid and was just being matter of fact. I just needed a minute to get myself together. He was giggling at my meltdown,” says the mum being incredibly sporting.

While we’re not sure how the rest of the lesson went, we sure hope Ben got brownie points for the laughter he’s brought to so many people.