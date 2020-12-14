e-paper
9-year-old girl plays keyboard during brain tumor surgery in Gwalior. Watch

9-year-old girl plays keyboard during brain tumor surgery in Gwalior. Watch

The patient named Somya (9), resident of Banmore town in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh was a patient of epilepsy.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 14:11 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh
The image shows the girl playing the keyboard during surgery.
The image shows the girl playing the keyboard during surgery.(Hindustan Times)
         

Doctors of Birla Hospital in Gwalior successfully operated upon a girl who was battling with a brain tumour with a new method of craniotomy in which she kept playing the keyboard during the hour-long operation.

“This operation was critical and we had heard internationally that we can successfully operate patient with the use of the musical instrument by diverting the mind of the patient. So we did the same. As a result the girl is fine now,” said Doctor Abhishek Chauhan who performed the operation with his team through an awake craniotomy technique.

The patient named Somya (9), resident of Banmore town in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh was a patient of epilepsy. “During the operation, Somya kept playing the keyboard and the team of doctors removed the tumour from her brain without giving her anaesthesia,” Doctors said.

Also Read | Woman plays violin as doctors perform surgery to remove brain tumor. Watch

