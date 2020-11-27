e-paper
9-year-old kid gets surprise birthday gift from strangers and a call from Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds

9-year-old kid gets surprise birthday gift from strangers and a call from Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds

The clip shows Reynolds telling Damien how everyone resonated with his story and that is the reason he is now receiving so much love from people all over the world.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 18:01 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image is a screenshot from the video Ryan Reynolds sent for the kid.
The image is a screenshot from the video Ryan Reynolds sent for the kid. (Facebook/@Damiens birthday project)
         

Moving to a new place leaving behind everything you know is hard, especially for a kid. However, that is what 9-year-old Damien Smith had to do. He moved from one town to another in Canada and was sad that he would end up alone on his birthday. Seeing his pain, his parents took a chance and urged people on Facebook to send him cards or wish him on his special day. They did and how! From India to Norway, the kid received cards and gifts from various corners of the world. Along with that, he also received a very special gift from his favourite movie character Deadpool - a video message from Ryan Reynolds, the actor himself.

Reynolds had sent the video to Damien’s mom in October which they played for the kid on November 24, his birthday, reports ET Canada.

It was also shared on the Facebook page created for the kid’s birthday called Damien’s birthday project.

The clip shows Reynolds telling Damien how everyone resonated with him and that is the reason he is now receiving so much love from people all over the world. Eventually, Reynolds also unveiled, that he too was once in the same place as Damien.

The best thing in the video is however Damien’s expression who listens to the entire video with his mouth agape and a surprised look across his face. The clip ends with the boy shedding tears of happiness.

“In his words, he was shocked and his whole body was frozen. It was neat to see his facial expression change when he realized who was on the TV,” Damien’s mom told ET Canada.

Take a look at the clip:

Since being shared, the video has received more than 17,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. There were many who wished the boy, others praised Reynolds for the sweet gesture.

“Happy Birthday Damien. I hope that you have an amazing birthday and just remember that you are loved by so many people,” wrote a Facebook user. “Happy Birthday! Remember you are loved and can spread that love to others,” commented another. “Awwwwwww I have tears!! Happy bday sweet boy,” said a third.

A video showing an emotional Damien, who was overwhelmed with all the love he received, was also shared on the Facebook page:

What do you think of Ryan Reynolds’ interaction with Damien?

Also Read | Woman posts about stolen teddy bear which has her mom’s last message. Her story moves Ryan Reynolds aka Deadpool

