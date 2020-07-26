Woman posts about stolen teddy bear which has her mom’s last message. Her story moves Ryan Reynolds aka Deadpool

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 20:45 IST

The Internet is filled with stories which are heartening and at the same time showcase the spirit of humanity in the best possible manner. This story of Mara Soriano is one of them, and chances are the tale will leave you emotional.

It all started when Soriano took to Reddit to share an appeal to people to help her find a stolen teddy bear.

In her post, she detailed that she knows this is a “super long short” and then goes onto explain the situation.

“We were moving into the West End today and unfortunately while we were unloading someone stole a black Herschel backpack with many expensive items but most importantly, a super sentimental build a bear. My mother recorded a message for me right before she passed away from cancer, and it was the last thing I have of hers,” she wrote. She then added that the bag also contained items like passport, SIM cards, and iPad, among other things.

“If you see it on the streets anywhere, please DM me. I can replace everything else, but not that. She recorded it right before she went into hospice and her voice changed. In it, she says ‘I love you, I’ m proud of you, I’ll always be with you,’” she added. Her post is complete with an image of the bear.

The post soon made its way to other social media sites, and CBC News also covered the incident. There were many netizens who shared the post in an attempt to spread the word. Now, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds has joined the effort and offered to pay $5000 to anyone who helps Soriano reunite with her teddy bear.

Soriano, later, updated her Reddit post to thank the actor and others for showing her so much support.

Take a look at the posts by Soriano and Reynolds:

Vancouver: $5,000 to anyone who returns this bear to Mara. Zero questions asked. I think we all need this bear to come home. https://t.co/L4teoxoY50 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 25, 2020

Reynolds’ post was not just met with appreciation, but a few also commented that they want to contribute to the search.

Deborah Goble, a reporter for CBC, whose tweet Reynolds retweeted while making the announcement, commented on his post and wrote, “Ryan Reynolds you are a very nice man.” To which another individual replied, “And he’s awesome for helping out.”

“Thank you, Ryan, you are a national treasure of Canada. As a momma, hope Mara’s bear is returned to her, she’s got a lot of momma bears sending her light and love,” wrote an individual. To which, Soriano, from her Twitter profile, replied and commented:

from the bottom of my heart, thank you for that kind message. I have been devastated since the theft and this message was so heartwarming. there is good in the world. — mara soriano (@drawmaradraw) July 26, 2020

Here are some of the other comments:

Mr. Reynolds, completely impressed and you should be commended. Heck, I’ll even chip in $100 to help get this bear home. Thank you! — john keran (@KeranJohn) July 25, 2020

What a lovely gesture. I hope Mara gets her teddy bear back safe and sound. — Bryony Burrell (@lifeofbryony) July 26, 2020

“I pray that bear is returned,” wrote a Twitter user and several others wished that too.

