Brave boy saves sister from dog. 'Get this man a shield,' says Chris Evans aka Captain America

Brave boy saves sister from dog. ‘Get this man a shield,’ says Chris Evans aka Captain America

“Hey Bridger, Captain America here, how are you doing buddy?” Chris Evans aka Captain America says in the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 16, 2020 20:17 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Chris Evans and the brave boy who saved his sister.
The image shows Chris Evans and the brave boy who saved his sister. (Instagram/nicolenoelwalker)
         

Unless you’re staying far away from the world of the Internet, you must have heard about the 6-year-old boy named Bridger who saved his younger sister from an attacking dog. A native of Wyoming, US, this brave boy is now a viral sensation and online world’s latest hero. His tale of bravery has not just wowed the netizens but the Avengers too – Captain America and Hulk.

The young one’s aunt shared the tale of his bravery on Instagram and tagged the cast of Avengers hoping to get a reply from them and her efforts paid off. It didn’t take much time for Mark Ruffalo, the actor who played the role of Hulk/Bruce Banner in the Avengers film franchise, to comment on the post. And now, Captain America, played by Chris Evans, has a sweet message for the braveheart.

His aunt shared another video which shows Evans’ message and the kid’s reaction. She wrote, “Conversation with Captain America.” The video, which has a split screen, shows both of them together. While Evans is seen wearing a black T-shirt, the little one is dressed in a Captain America costume.

The video starts with Captain America saying, “This is a message for Bridger. Hey Bridger, Captain America here, how are you doing buddy?” Evans then goes onto say how brave the young one is and also calls him a “real hero.” He also promises to send the little one an authentic Captain America shield. After showering praise, Evans says “bye buddy” and logs off. The video ends with some people, probably his parents, asking Bridger how does he feels about the gift he is going to receive from the First Avenger.

Take a look at the video:

View this post on Instagram

There are no words. We are so, so thankful.

A post shared by Nikki Walker (@nicolenoelwalker) on

Since being shared the video quickly gathered close to 7.4 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also garnered more than 1.1 lakh likes. As expected, people were overwhelmed with emotions while reacting to the video.

“I’m crying, this is the best!! He deserves the best,” wrote an Instagram user. “This made me cry,” expressed another. “He earned it what great kid I hope only good things come his way,” commented a third. “You can tell there is so much love in their hearts and home! What an amazing kid! What amazing parents and family!” wrote a fourth.

Producer and comic artist Brandon Davis also shared the video on Twitter to which Chris Evans replied and wrote, “Get this man a shield.” People reacted to that post too:

What do you think of the video?

