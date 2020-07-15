e-paper
Move aside Avengers, there's a new superhero in town

Move aside Avengers, there’s a new superhero in town

The heroic tale of six-year-old Bridger, who saved his younger sister from an attacking dog, has gone viral and his courageous efforts are being praised by some of the biggest Hollywood stars!

world Updated: Jul 15, 2020 18:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
The heroic tale of six-year-old Bridger, saving his younger sister from a dog, has gone viral.
         

Over the last weekend a six -year- old boy, Bridger, became the newest and probably the coolest superhero, after he saved his younger sister from an attacking dog. Bridger, a native of Wyoming, US, according to his aunt, got bit on his face “several times” when he stood in the way of a dog attacking his younger sister.

 

View this post on Instagram

My nephew is a hero who saved his little sister from an attacking dog. He, himself, took on the attack so that the dog wouldn’t get his sister. He later said, "If someone was going to die, I thought it should be me." He got home from the hospital last night. I know it’s a long shot, but I’m reaching out to the Avengers and other heroes so that they can learn about this latest addition to their ranks. Please, check your DM’s for my sweet nephew’s story. @tomholland2013 @chrishemsworth @robertdowneyjr @markruffalo @prattprattpratt @twhiddleston @chadwickboseman @vindiesel @chrisevans @vancityreynolds @thehughjackman Edit: I never expected my sweet nephew’s story to reach so many. Please, follow my other post (I only have two so far 😅) for the latest info regarding my sweet nephew and his family.

A post shared by Nikki Walker (@nicolenoelwalker) on

The injuries he received were gruesome, as he had “90 stitches (give or take)” on his face, yet he chose to grab his younger sibling’s hand and run towards safety. Bridger’s heroic saga has gone viral, ever since his aunt shared the account on Instagram, and many on screen superheroes have praised the young boy.

“People who put the well beings of others in front of themselves are the most heroic and thoughtful people I know. I truly respect and admire your courage and your heart,” actor Mark Ruffalo, who portrays the role of Hulk/Bruce Banner in the Avengers film franchise, commented on the post.

“Real courage isn’t dominating people or fighting against people or walking around like a tough guy. Real courage is knowing what is right to do and doing it even when it might end up hurting you somehow. You are more of man than many, many I have seen or known. With Admiration… Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk/Professor),” he wrote further.

 

Just like Ruffalo, several other Hollywood superheroes and stars praised the his courageous efforts, many of them wishing they were “half as brave” as the six year old Bridger, who certainly proved the old saying that not all superheroes wear capes.

