Alien enthusiasts flock to see huge Buddha statue in Thailand. Here’s why

Only 3-hour-away from Bangkok, Khao Kala - which translates to “City of Heaven” - has turned into a hotspot for alien believers.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 12, 2019 14:54 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
More and more people are visiting Khao Kala.
More and more people are visiting Khao Kala. (Instagram/ufokaokala)
         

As bizarre as it may sound, reportedly several alien enthusiasts from around the world are visiting a remote hilltop in Thailand to visit a huge Buddha statue. It’s because, they believe that the statue is the key to establish communication with aliens.

Only 3-hour-away from Bangkok, Khao Kala - which translates to “City of Heaven” - has turned into a hotspot for alien enthusiasts, reports CNN. They believe that the large Buddha statue will help them to communicate with aliens – telepathically.

Also, there’s a small group of locals who claims that they have received messages from aliens, reports Insider. The group say that it all started when, in 1997, a man claimed that he has received mental messages from aliens. Though he died, his family members claim that they have kept the communication alive. They have also created social media profiles where the believers posts alien-related updates, photos, and videos.

The family describes that the aliens they have encountered are slender, little, and silvery humanoids, reports CNN. Further adding, they have bald head with pointy face topped with an antenna. The believers also claim that they stand upright on two legs and have two arms too. Also adding, they have huge, glossy, and almond-shaped black eyes.

Enthusiasts posing with a model of an alien they believe visits Khao Kala.
Enthusiasts posing with a model of an alien they believe visits Khao Kala. ( Instagram/alien_ufo105 )

This increased interest of people, however, has caused problems for the local authorities, reports CNN. With rising numbers of tourists flocking to the place, government officials are trying to ban the huge gatherings. Presently, the authority allows people to visit the Buddha statue but forbids anyone to stay overnight.

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 14:08 IST

Kashmir issue not raised or discussed during India-China informal summit: Foreign Secy
PM Modi, Xi agree on new trade mechanism at summit talks in Mamallapuram
A day after raids on ex-deputy CM of Karnataka, his aide commits suicide
‘Psycho, Jagan tax’ and more in Naidu’s attack on Andhra CM
Sanju Samson smashes fastest 200 by an Indian in 50-overs cricket
Five beautiful countries where Indians can enter visa-free
Gavaskar fumes after pitch invader tries to kiss Rohit Sharma’s feet
Modi-Xi meet day 2: PM releases video of him plogging at Mamallapuram beach
