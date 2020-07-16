e-paper
Amazon Prime India drops too relatable movie quotes to capture the mood of people right now

Amazon Prime India drops too relatable movie quotes to capture the mood of people right now

The post shared on Twitter is accompanied with four meme-worthy screengrabs of popular films

Jul 16, 2020
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
While most of them agreed on the mood ‘Jaisa chal raha hai chalne de’, some expressed their feelings through the ‘Sehe lenge thoda’ mood.
While most of them agreed on the mood 'Jaisa chal raha hai chalne de', some expressed their feelings through the 'Sehe lenge thoda' mood.(Twitter/@PrimeVideoIN)
         

If you’re bored at home and probably praying thrice a day for the days to get better amid the lockdown woes, you’re not alone. Amazon Prime India posted a tweet for all the people practising social distancing by staying inside their homes and there’s a chance that you’ll find an uncanny resemblance with one or more of the templates provided in the post.

The post shared on Twitter is accompanied with four meme-worthy screengrabs of popular films. Starting with a scene from the movie Munnabhai MBBS, the picture shows Sanjay Dutt saying “Haan thoda dard hua par chalta hai”. Second, comes the famous scene from 3 Idiots where Rancho’s guardian has a talk with the school’s principal about keeping him in school. “Jaisa chal raha hai chalne de” is probably the dialogue that aptly describes the current situation.

The third picture shows another comedy film Welcome and a famous dialogue by Nana Patekar that says, “Sehe lenge thoda”. After looming deadlines and presentations, this is probably the perfect dialogue to say since all of these are going on in the comfort of one’s home. The last picture is a screengrab from the movie Ajab Prem ki Gazab Kahani. The dialogue “Chhod na yaar kuch aur baate karte hai” is literally all of us currently.

Take a look at the relatable post:

Posted on July 16, the post has garnered over 370 likes and tons of reactions from netizens. While most of them agreed on the mood ‘Jaisa chal raha hai chalne de’, some expressed their feelings through the ‘Sehe lenge thoda’ mood.

One individual represented their feelings through this scene

To which Amazon Prime Video India responded with a funny reply

Here’s how the others reacted

Which template best suits your current mood?

