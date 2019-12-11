e-paper
Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019
Amul’s funny cartoon on onion price hike is winning the Internet

Known for their witty social media posts, Amul came up with a funny post to comment on the onion price rise issue.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 11, 2019 13:42 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The picture shows the mascot of the company, Amul girl juggling onions.(Twitter/@Amul_Coop)
         

Though the sky-high prices of onions have made people dismal in recent times, a few people stepped up to make some funny memes from the situation. Adding to the witty memes and cartoons, Amul came up with came up with their version too.

Known for their witty social media posts, the dairy company came up with a funny post to comment on the onion price rise issue. The cartoon was shared on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The picture shows the mascot of the company, Amul girl juggling onions.

The caption in the cartoon reads “Kaho na pyaaz hai”, which is taken which is inspired by a popular Bollywood song “Kaho na pyaar hai”.

The post has garnered almost 1,500 likes-and counting.

Shared on December 10, the cartoon captured people’s attention. The creativity of the company was highly appreciated and netizens had some interesting comments.

What do you think of Amul’s post?

