#FaceAppChallenge gets the Amul treatment. Seen their quirky post?

Amul shared yet another post, this time featuring the new #FaceAppChallenge that has created a buzz all over social media.

it's viral Updated: Jul 19, 2019 14:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Twitter,Amul,FaceApp
Amul shared a post featuring the new #FaceAppChallenge. (Twitter/@Amul_Coop)

Dairy cooperative Amul is known to come up with fun and interesting caricatures to keep up with all the latest social media trends. Keeping up with their signature quick-witted style, Amul shared yet another post, this time featuring the new #FaceAppChallenge that has created a buzz all over social media.

In case you are wondering what the FaceApp Challenge is, let us break this down for you. FaceApp, launched in 2017, allows users to upload or click pictures and use filters on it. It has been trending these past couple of days as several people have shared their pictures showcasing their older look - thanks to the app. From movie stars to sportspersons, people can’t stop posting their pictures.

Amul newest post is all about the app and the trend #FaceAppChallenge it has started.

The post, since being shared some 18 hours ago, has received over 800 ‘Likes’ and more 80 retweets.

Interestingly, for a post on FaceApp, the Amul girl doesn’t seem to have taken the challenge herself? Well, here’s what a fan makes of it:

Two days ago, Amul also posted this creative caricature for #SareeTwitter that trended on Twitter:

The post has received over 3,600 ‘likes’ and more than 65 retweets so far.

So what do you think about Amul’s posts?

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 14:34 IST

