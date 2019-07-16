SareeTwitter trends as women share their pictures. Have you posted one?

#SareeTwitter has been trending on Twitter and tweeple who love sarees have everything to do with it. Several people have taken the micro blogging site by storm by sharing photos showing them wearing sarees. Twitter is abuzz with colourful and bright pictures of women draped in the garment. The trend started on Monday and continued well into Tuesday. Not only women, even men are posting pictures of their family members dressed in sarees.

From political figures to film and television personalities to women from various walks of life, here are some of the pictures shared by Twitter.

Here comes a trend I can completely relate to! #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/CrP95J5edv — Nupur Sharma (@NupurSharmaBJP) July 15, 2019

Saree dipicts our Indian tradition and culture. It is also supposed to be known as our sexiest costume. One looks dignified , elegant, beautiful , graceful and yet can seem very appealing in it #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/gVIuAZ6Uco — Nagma (@nagma_morarji) July 15, 2019

Thanks for 16K Followers ...thanks to the trending #SareeTwitter for bringing so many new Followers to my Account...

This is a Bengali Saree ..by the way 😃Photoshoot last year October ...#actress pic.twitter.com/yaHCQfAo65 — Sᴜᴢᴀɴɴᴇ Bᴇʀɴᴇʀᴛ (@suzannebernert) July 15, 2019

Saree is the ever green outfit, the most elegant. #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/uYAnBdHZgQ — Nighat Abbass (@abbas_nighat) July 16, 2019

Gaurav Gogoi, Member of Parliament, Kaliabor Assam, tweeted his wife’s pictures with a caption: “Can husbands get on the #SareeTwitter train?”

Can husbands get on the #SareeTwitter train ? pic.twitter.com/soNu5C1Lru — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) July 16, 2019

“Awwwww Best one,” says one Twitter user about his post. “How nice”, says another.

Have you uploaded your photo yet?

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 14:57 IST