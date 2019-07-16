Today in New Delhi, India
#SareeTwitter trends as women share their pictures. Have you posted one?

#SareeTwitter has been trending on Twitter and tweeple who love sarees have everything to do with it.

#SareeTwitter trends as women share their pictures wearing Saree’s.(Twitter)

#SareeTwitter has been trending on Twitter and tweeple who love sarees have everything to do with it. Several people have taken the micro blogging site by storm by sharing photos showing them wearing sarees. Twitter is abuzz with colourful and bright pictures of women draped in the garment. The trend started on Monday and continued well into Tuesday. Not only women, even men are posting pictures of their family members dressed in sarees.

From political figures to film and television personalities to women from various walks of life, here are some of the pictures shared by Twitter.

Gaurav Gogoi, Member of Parliament, Kaliabor Assam, tweeted his wife’s pictures with a caption: “Can husbands get on the #SareeTwitter train?”

“Awwwww Best one,” says one Twitter user about his post. “How nice”, says another.

Have you uploaded your photo yet?

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 14:57 IST

