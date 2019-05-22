Anand Mahindra’s tweet on ‘khatiya-vator’ is the best example of ‘jugaad’

Those who follow business tycoon Anand Mahindra on social media know all too well that his Twitter game is totally on point. For the uninitiated, the Mahindra Group Chairman keeps his 6.98 million followers on the micro-blogging site hooked with his sharp-witted tweets. Case in point, his recent tweet is winning over people. The tweet, accompanied by a video, shows the use of what he calls a “khatiya-vator”. What is it? Well, exactly as it sounds, a khatiya (cot) attached to a construction vehicle.

Watch the video to see it being used:

I think the phrase ‘Necessity is the mother of invention’ was invented by Indians! Here’s a new product our Farm & Construction sectors will have to consider as a replacement for an excavator: A ‘Khatiya-vator’. #whatsappwonderbox pic.twitter.com/av3qNdIAHd — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 21, 2019

Shared on May 20, the video has gathered some 151,000 views, more than 15,000 “likes” and 2,900 retweets.

The clip attracted varied comments from netizens. Besides hilarious comments, many praised it as an excellent example of “jugaad”.

Our farmers have invented one more than one ...... Another example . pic.twitter.com/8jofVuNSID — AJAY GHANGHAS 🇮🇳💎 (@AJAYGHANGHAS16) May 21, 2019

We Indians are experts in 'Desi Jugad'. 😆😆😆😆 — P. K. Chakraborty (@PKChakraborty9) May 21, 2019

Ultimate make in india jugaad boss — vikas jain (@JainBkn) May 21, 2019

Hope he hasn't patented it yet. Kudos — chowkidar (@ultraalegend) May 21, 2019

Among the many tweets, there was also one expressing his concern. “Sir, it is the real status of our agricultural farmers. They can’t afford new technology and its investment. Yes, rightly you have mentioned necessity is mother of all invention” he tweeted. A few more tweeple commented on the same note.

What do you think of this desi hack?

