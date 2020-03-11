Anand Mahindra tweets about woman who could ‘outrace coronavirus’

it-s-viral

Coronavirus, one of the biggest global health threats in recent time, has caused wide spread panic around the globe. Now, as the world gets used to following precautionary measures to keep the infection at bay, one woman seems like she could “outrace the virus” according to business tycoon Anand Mahindra. In a tweet shared earlier today, Mahindra has posted a video of Mann Kaur, a 103-year-old woman who has been honoured with the prestigious ‘Nari Shakti Puruskar’ for her achievement in athletics.

“The world is consumed by fear of COVID-19, but here’s one ninety plus lady, Mrs. Kaur, who won’t be scared at all, in my opinion! She looks like she’s ready to outrace the virus. What an inspiration,” tweeted Mahindra. He later clarified that Kaur is in fact 100 plus and that makes her “even more inspirational!”

Dubbed the “Miracle mom from Chandigarh”, Kaur took up running at the age of 93 and has since been winning medals for her athletic prowess.

The video posted by Mahindra shows Kaur collecting her ‘Nari Shakti Puruskar’ - India’s highest civilian honour for women - from President Ram Nath Kovind. Her enthusiasm is truly incredible to watch.

The world is consumed by fear of COVID-19, but here’s one ninety plus lady, Mrs. Kaur, who won’t be scared at all, in my opinion! She looks like she’s ready to outrace the virus. What an inspiration. pic.twitter.com/t6nKrayCTZ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 11, 2020

Yes indeed. I stand corrected. Even more inspirational! https://t.co/fAEyG0piHE — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 11, 2020

Since being shared about an hour ago, Mahindra’s tweet has collected over 2,600 likes and more than 400 retweets. Several people have posted comments praising Kaur for her achievement and her energy.

“’Wow’ is an understatement,” reads a comment. “She is not just 90+... she is 103 years young, Sir. What an extraordinary personality,” reads another. “Your every tweet is inspirational... filling the day with motivation,” says a third comment.

