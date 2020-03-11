e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / Anand Mahindra tweets about woman who could ‘outrace coronavirus’

Anand Mahindra tweets about woman who could ‘outrace coronavirus’

Anand Mahindra tweeted about Mann Kaur, a 103-year-old woman who has been honoured with the prestigious ‘Nari Shakti Puruskar’ for her achievement in athletics.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 11, 2020 12:54 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mann Kaur receiving her 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' on International Women's Day.
Mann Kaur receiving her 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' on International Women's Day. (PTI)
         
Highlights
  • Anand Mahindra has posted a tweet about ‘Nari Shakti Puruskar’ awardee Mann Kaur
  • The 103-year-old woman has been honoured with the prestigious award for her achievement in athletics
  • Mahindra’s tweet has collected thousands of likes from tweeple

Coronavirus, one of the biggest global health threats in recent time, has caused wide spread panic around the globe. Now, as the world gets used to following precautionary measures to keep the infection at bay, one woman seems like she could “outrace the virus” according to business tycoon Anand Mahindra. In a tweet shared earlier today, Mahindra has posted a video of Mann Kaur, a 103-year-old woman who has been honoured with the prestigious ‘Nari Shakti Puruskar’ for her achievement in athletics.

“The world is consumed by fear of COVID-19, but here’s one ninety plus lady, Mrs. Kaur, who won’t be scared at all, in my opinion! She looks like she’s ready to outrace the virus. What an inspiration,” tweeted Mahindra. He later clarified that Kaur is in fact 100 plus and that makes her “even more inspirational!”

Dubbed the “Miracle mom from Chandigarh”, Kaur took up running at the age of 93 and has since been winning medals for her athletic prowess.

The video posted by Mahindra shows Kaur collecting her ‘Nari Shakti Puruskar’ - India’s highest civilian honour for women - from President Ram Nath Kovind. Her enthusiasm is truly incredible to watch.

Since being shared about an hour ago, Mahindra’s tweet has collected over 2,600 likes and more than 400 retweets. Several people have posted comments praising Kaur for her achievement and her energy.

“’Wow’ is an understatement,” reads a comment. “She is not just 90+... she is 103 years young, Sir. What an extraordinary personality,” reads another. “Your every tweet is inspirational... filling the day with motivation,” says a third comment.

What do you think about Anand Mahindra’s tweet?

tags
top news
Amid power play in Madhya Pradesh, Congress moves its MLAs to Jaipur
Amid power play in Madhya Pradesh, Congress moves its MLAs to Jaipur
‘Hey PM...’: Rahul Gandhi’s dig on Madhya Pradesh as Scindia quits Congress
‘Hey PM...’: Rahul Gandhi’s dig on Madhya Pradesh as Scindia quits Congress
‘Seen what BJP did in Karnataka’: Congress after Jyotiraditya Scindia move
‘Seen what BJP did in Karnataka’: Congress after Jyotiraditya Scindia move
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
Anand Mahindra tweets about woman who could ‘outrace coronavirus’
Anand Mahindra tweets about woman who could ‘outrace coronavirus’
Octavia with CNG? How Skoda plans to cut down your fuel costs
Octavia with CNG? How Skoda plans to cut down your fuel costs
Disney Plus is now available in India via Hotstar
Disney Plus is now available in India via Hotstar
‘We are getting sore’ - Sehwag’s reaction after Tendulkar opts to field
‘We are getting sore’ - Sehwag’s reaction after Tendulkar opts to field
trending topics
Kerala TET answer keyMP Government CrisisFuel Prices in DelhiJyotiraditya ScindiaNeha DhupiaMilind SomanYes Bank crisisCoronavirusCoronavirus Positive

don't miss

latest news

india news