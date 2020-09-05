Animator creates creepy yet fascinating video of himself sitting inside his eyeball. Here’s how he made it

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 14:03 IST

It won’t be wrong to say that animators are magicians of the virtual world. By mixing technology and creativity, they design such things which leave us mesmerised, surprised, and impressed, often all at the same time.

Just like this creation by Kevin Parry, whose Instagram bio says he is a stop-motion animator. Parry shared a video which shows himself sitting inside his own eyeball, and it’s absolutely intriguing to watch. However, it’s not just that video which has now enthralled people. He also shared another clip that documents how he created the animation.

Before knowing how, take a look at the clip which is creepy yet fascinating to watch. Captioned, “I don’t know what this is or why I made it,” this is what he shared:

From calling it “good” to “scary”, people had diverse types of comments to share on the video. Some wrote that this is the “best video” they’ve ever seen.

On September 1, Parry shared the “making of” clip, and it won’t be wrong to say that it’s equally fascinating to watch, if not more.

“How I made this weird eyeball trick,” he wrote and shared. In the video, he narrates each step of how he “made the creepy little video.”

On this video too, people dropped tons of appreciative comments. “Your brain is in the next level,” wrote an Instagram user. “Amazing,” commented another. “Love this explanation!! I’ve always wondered how you worked your magic,” said a third.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | How many colours can you see in this image? Yes, there’s more than one