Anupam Kher shares video of Senegalese Bollywood fan speaking in Hindi. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 17:56 IST

The magic of Bollywood has spread to every nook and corner of the world. Actor Anupam Kher gave a glimpse of just that with a video of a Hindi film lover hailing from Africa. The fact which left people intrigued is that the woman conversed with Kher in flawless Hindi.

Tweeted by Kher, the video shows a Senegal citizen Ayesha blushing with glee as she got an opportunity to meet him. Kher was on a shoot at the Belle Vue Hospital, New York, when he met this fan who couldn’t thank the star enough for the unexpected meeting.

In the video, the woman says that she’s big fan of Kher. The actor eventually asks if she remembers any of his movies. To which Ayesha mentions the film Chaalbaaz where the role of protagonist was played by late actress Sridervi.

“Her honest emotions in pure Hindi touched the soul of my heart. She was so real. I will pray for her sister. Thank you Ayesha. This is the best day of my life too. And I love the magic of Hindi cinema. Jai Ho!” Kher wrote on the caption.

I met #Ayesha from #Senegal while shooting in #BellevueHospital. Her honest emotions in pure hindi touched the soul of my heart. She was so real. I will pray for her sister. Thank you Ayesha. This is the best day of my life too. And I love the magic of Hindi cinema. Jai Ho! 🙏😍 pic.twitter.com/lFxfu0YcHV — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) November 25, 2019

Netizens are in love with the woman. Posted in November 25, the video acquired more than 1.3 lakh views. Comments poured in from all over the world as the starstruck woman’s nervous words were highly relatable to all the Bollywood fans. Some were amazed by her flawless Hindi too.

Hindi movies are popular all over Africa. I have lived in Tanzania and. Kenya — Raaj Kumar (@RaajKum59151681) November 26, 2019

Let's take a moment and appreciate her command in the language that is totally alien to her. That too by just watching Hindi movies. Just wow. ♥️🙏 — Doctor Outsider (@Quirky_Seelie) November 25, 2019

This is just soooooooo sweet. Don't think you'll ever forget this Mr. Kher. — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) November 25, 2019

Can u believe her diction? Blew it out of the park. You go #Ayesha! Wonderful to see your love for Hindi movies. May you sister get well soon. — ~~वल्लरी~~ Vallari ~~ (@lytl_this_that) November 25, 2019

MAGIC of HINDI CINEMA is real 👍🏻



It spreads love and goodness — Jai HIND (@jbshah1) November 26, 2019

What do you think of this video?