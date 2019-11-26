e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 26, 2019

Anupam Kher shares video of Senegalese Bollywood fan speaking in Hindi. Watch

The video shows a Senegal citizen Ayesha blushing with glee as she got an opportunity to meet Anupam Kher.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 26, 2019 17:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video posted by Anupam Kher acquired more than 1.3 lakh views.
The video posted by Anupam Kher acquired more than 1.3 lakh views. (Twitter/ Anupam Kher)
         

The magic of Bollywood has spread to every nook and corner of the world. Actor Anupam Kher gave a glimpse of just that with a video of a Hindi film lover hailing from Africa. The fact which left people intrigued is that the woman conversed with Kher in flawless Hindi.

Tweeted by Kher, the video shows a Senegal citizen Ayesha blushing with glee as she got an opportunity to meet him. Kher was on a shoot at the Belle Vue Hospital, New York, when he met this fan who couldn’t thank the star enough for the unexpected meeting.

In the video, the woman says that she’s big fan of Kher. The actor eventually asks if she remembers any of his movies. To which Ayesha mentions the film Chaalbaaz where the role of protagonist was played by late actress Sridervi.

“Her honest emotions in pure Hindi touched the soul of my heart. She was so real. I will pray for her sister. Thank you Ayesha. This is the best day of my life too. And I love the magic of Hindi cinema. Jai Ho!” Kher wrote on the caption.

Netizens are in love with the woman. Posted in November 25, the video acquired more than 1.3 lakh views. Comments poured in from all over the world as the starstruck woman’s nervous words were highly relatable to all the Bollywood fans. Some were amazed by her flawless Hindi too.

What do you think of this video?

tags
top news
Ajit Pawar made 1st move, reveals Fadnavis; his party regrets its choice
Ajit Pawar made 1st move, reveals Fadnavis; his party regrets its choice
Gone in 3 days: Devendra Fadnavis resigns as Maharashtra chief minister
Gone in 3 days: Devendra Fadnavis resigns as Maharashtra chief minister
‘Lies, defection, spectacle’: Congress’ 8 questions after Fadnavis resigns
‘Lies, defection, spectacle’: Congress’ 8 questions after Fadnavis resigns
WhatsApp’s latest update confirms these two features
WhatsApp’s latest update confirms these two features
Maruti Suzuki Alto becomes India’s only car to breach 38 lakh sales frontier
Maruti Suzuki Alto becomes India’s only car to breach 38 lakh sales frontier
Airport Tyrant Syndrome: Officials who treat passengers with contempt
Airport Tyrant Syndrome: Officials who treat passengers with contempt
‘Was a bitter pill to swallow’: Shastri hails India’s form since WC exit
‘Was a bitter pill to swallow’: Shastri hails India’s form since WC exit
HT Conversations: Can Shiv Sena, NCP & Cong provide stable government?
HT Conversations: Can Shiv Sena, NCP & Cong provide stable government?
trending topics
HTLS 2019IBPS Clerk Admit CardMumbai terror attacksDevendra FadnavisDelhi air qualityVirat KohliInternational Emmy Awards 2019Deepika PadukoneWhatsApp

don't miss

latest news

India News