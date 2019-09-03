Bahamas woman brings 97 dogs home to shelter them from Hurricane Dorian

it-s-viral

A woman in Bahamas is winning many hearts on social media after she took in 97 dogs in order to give them shelter from Hurricane Dorian. In a post shared on Facebook, Nassau-New Providence resident Chella Phillips shared her experience along with pictures. Her post has since collected over 66,000 reactions and more than 45,000 shares - and still counting.

“97 dogs are inside my house and 79 of them are inside my master bedroom,” she wrote on Facebook. “It has been insane since last night, poop and piss nonstop but at least they are respecting my bed and nobody has dared to jump in.”

Phillips manages ‘The Voiceless Dogs of Nassau, Bahamas’ a refuge for strays. “Today is the fourth anniversary since the refuge opened its doors to homeless and abandoned dogs and we have cared for nearly 1,000 of them which we are very proud that we managed to give them hope so they could all be happy at last,” she added in her post sharing pictures of the dogs in her house.

Phillips even followed up her post with an update.

“For all the ones asking… yes... everyone here gets along and welcome the newcomers with tail wags cause they know they are their brothers and sisters in suffering on the streets,” she wrote on Facebook requesting people and other rescuers to help her find loving homes for the dogs.

Philips has struck a chord with thousands who have been sharing comments praising her effort.

“You are the kindest most loving person I know. Thank you for doing all you can for all the animals who can’t help themselves. I am praying for you, all the animals, and your family,” says a Facebook user. “Total respect,” says another. “You’re an angel here on earth helping all these sweet dogs,” says a third.

