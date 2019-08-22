e-paper
Beehive in inappropriate place amuses Twitter. Kiren Rijiju tweets clip too

If you have questions swarming your mind, don’t worry, you’re not alone.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 22, 2019 15:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People have posted several reactions and questions related to the video. (Twitter/@KirenRijiju)
         

A bizarre video of a beehive in the most inappropriate and uncomfortable place has made its way onto WhatsApp and various social media platforms. And the video has left many with questions. The weird clip shows the beehive on a man. But wait. That’s not what makes this odd. What makes this video even stranger is that the beehive is on a man’s butt. Don’t worry, he has a pair of jeans on.

The video has been shared on Twitter by several people and among them is none other than Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju. “This is really a Beehive in an unlikely place. This can happen only in Nagaland!” he tweeted yesterday. The video, some 40-seconds-long, shows a man standing calmly has bees collect on his behind. Watch:

If you have questions swarming your mind, don’t worry, you’re not alone. Since being shared, the video has collected over 3,500 ‘likes’ and more than 600 retweets. People have posted several reactions and questions related to the video.

What do you think of this bizarre video?

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 15:04 IST

