Bengaluru man steps inside toilet, gets a scary slithering surprise

A Bengaluru man was greeted by an unexpected guest when he stepped inside his bathroom - a five-foot-long snake. Pramod Kumar found the reptile, later identified as a cobra, hiding inside the toilet bowl.

Kumar got in touch with the local waste authority to help him with the slithery situation. They, in turn, called snake rescuer Jayaraj S to try and remove the snake from its hideout.

A video shows Jayaraj in action. The clip shows Jayaraj using his bare hands and a snake rod to try and fish the snake out. He eventually manages to catch hold of the cobra’s tail and tugs in order to get the snake out. After moments of struggle, he even flushes the toilet while still holding the snake’s tail to force it out. Check out the video below:

According to reports, Jayaraj was successful in removing the snake from the toilet bowl. The reptile was eventually relocated.

First Published: Jun 13, 2019 16:06 IST