Berlin zoo shares adorable pics of twin baby pandas. Seen them yet?

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 18:52 IST

Berlin’s main zoo has released new photos of twin panda cubs born this summer, saying the two are developing well.

The zoo said Thursday that the two cubs each now weigh about 5 kilograms (11 pounds) — quite an increase from their 186 gram (6.56 ounce) and 136 gram (4.8 ounce) weights when they were born August 31.

Zookeepers initially hand fed the cubs — the first giant pandas born in Germany — with bottles of milk pumped from mother Meng Meng but they now feed on their own.

She and father Jiao Qing came to Germany from China two years ago.

The cubs grabbed the spotlight when the official Twitter handle of the zoo posted their pictures. A tweet posted on November 23, shows the pandas in good health.

Unsere #BabyPandasBerlin wiegen mittlerweile mehr als 4 kg und werden nächste Woche schon 3 Monate alt. Wie die Zeit vergeht! Bei der Geburt brachten die Babypandas gerade mal 186g und 136g auf die Waage. Wir sind sooo stolz 🥰 #ZooBerlin pic.twitter.com/MwBYokxM87 — Zoo Tierpark Berlin (@zooberlin) 23 November 2019

There are fewer than 2,000 of the endangered pandas estimated alive in the wild today.

The cubs have not yet been named or shown to the public.

