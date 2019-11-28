e-paper
Berlin zoo shares adorable pics of twin baby pandas. Seen them yet?

Zookeepers initially hand fed the cubs — the first giant pandas born in Germany.

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 18:52 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Berlin
Two Panda cubs in the Zoo in Berlin, Germany. The cubs were born on Aug. 31, 2019 at the Zoo in Berlin.
Two Panda cubs in the Zoo in Berlin, Germany. The cubs were born on Aug. 31, 2019 at the Zoo in Berlin.(AP)
         

Berlin’s main zoo has released new photos of twin panda cubs born this summer, saying the two are developing well.

The zoo said Thursday that the two cubs each now weigh about 5 kilograms (11 pounds) — quite an increase from their 186 gram (6.56 ounce) and 136 gram (4.8 ounce) weights when they were born August 31.

Zookeepers initially hand fed the cubs — the first giant pandas born in Germany — with bottles of milk pumped from mother Meng Meng but they now feed on their own.

She and father Jiao Qing came to Germany from China two years ago.

The cubs grabbed the spotlight when the official Twitter handle of the zoo posted their pictures. A tweet posted on November 23, shows the pandas in good health.

There are fewer than 2,000 of the endangered pandas estimated alive in the wild today.

The cubs have not yet been named or shown to the public.



India News