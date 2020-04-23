Big Poppa, the 3-year-old English bulldog, is everybody’s quarantine mood

it-s-viral

Most people are quite stressed about being in quarantine for so long. An image of Big Poppa, a 3-year-old English bulldog, aptly shows how many of us may be feeling right now. But it is also a reminder that most people need to stay indoors so that the doggo can be out-and-about again sooner.

Pop’s hooman, Atlanta based costume designer, Rashida Ellis posted a picture on Twitter of the pup solemnly looking outside their balcony. Shared on April 22, the post’s caption reads “Big Poppa has been so sad today, I think he miss playing with the kids in the building. He just watches them from the patio”. If the pooches expression wasn’t enough to melt your heart, this description is definitely bound to do the trick!

Ellis original tweet garnered almost 65,500 retweets and nearly 605,000 likes.

Big Poppa has been so sad today, I think he miss playing with the kids in the building. He just watches them from the patio pic.twitter.com/gVooqvZ5oI — Rae Elle (@RaeElle) April 22, 2020

Tweeple were so enamored by Lil Popsicle, as Ellis sometimes calls him, that Ellis decided to bless them with even more content.

Poppa has an IG: PoptheBulldog if anyone is interested pic.twitter.com/rxWni62Vm6 — Rae Elle (@RaeElle) April 22, 2020

🤣🤣 I bought Poppa a new bed during lockdown. It arrived to small but he wouldn't get out of it 🤣 pic.twitter.com/TS3KG1DpOl — Rae Elle (@RaeElle) April 22, 2020

Twitter users felt sympathetic towards the deep boredom felt by Big Poppa and flooded the thread with words of care and support.

Game of Thrones star, Maisie Williams, said, “not being dramatic but I would literally die for Big Poppa”. While somebody else on the thread wrote, “Please hug that dog for me oh man”. “Hang in there Big Poppa”, read another comment.

Here are some other reactions to Big Poppa:

Stay inside. Flatten this curve. Do it for Big Poppa. https://t.co/q2c9GYZMgN — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) April 22, 2020

Please practice social distancing so we can beat this thing and Big Poppa can go play with his buddies again. https://t.co/8qc1nHE9vA — Adam Best (@adamcbest) April 22, 2020

We need to make the world a better one for Big Poppa 😩 https://t.co/AhADexy4OO — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) April 22, 2020

Others took this opportunity to share pictures of their own pets:

Such as this Large Marge who is already done with this lockdown.

Same energy from my girl, Large Marge. pic.twitter.com/hFhEPByz4Z — Micah Halfwolf (@AyeTeach) April 22, 2020

Or sweet, sweet Bailey who is only surviving on extra naps and cuddles.

Bailey says "hi friend - I’ve been coping by taking extra naps and extra cuddles" pic.twitter.com/P5Mma4aVZ6 — Tile Thrower (@LeslieMac) April 22, 2020

Here is to hoping that the curve flattens soon so that Big Poppa can go out and play with the kids again.