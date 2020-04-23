e-paper
Big Poppa, the 3-year-old English bulldog, is everybody’s quarantine mood

This 3-year-old English bulldog called Big Poppa is taking over the Internet because of his highly relatable and extremely cute expression.

Apr 23, 2020
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Big Poppa on a balcony. (Twitter/@RaeElle)
         

Most people are quite stressed about being in quarantine for so long. An image of Big Poppa, a 3-year-old English bulldog, aptly shows how many of us may be feeling right now. But it is also a reminder that most people need to stay indoors so that the doggo can be out-and-about again sooner.

Pop’s hooman, Atlanta based costume designer, Rashida Ellis posted a picture on Twitter of the pup solemnly looking outside their balcony. Shared on April 22, the post’s caption reads “Big Poppa has been so sad today, I think he miss playing with the kids in the building. He just watches them from the patio”. If the pooches expression wasn’t enough to melt your heart, this description is definitely bound to do the trick!

Ellis original tweet garnered almost 65,500 retweets and nearly 605,000 likes.

Tweeple were so enamored by Lil Popsicle, as Ellis sometimes calls him, that Ellis decided to bless them with even more content.

Twitter users felt sympathetic towards the deep boredom felt by Big Poppa and flooded the thread with words of care and support.

Game of Thrones star, Maisie Williams, said, “not being dramatic but I would literally die for Big Poppa”. While somebody else on the thread wrote, “Please hug that dog for me oh man”. “Hang in there Big Poppa”, read another comment.

Here are some other reactions to Big Poppa:

Others took this opportunity to share pictures of their own pets:

Such as this Large Marge who is already done with this lockdown.

Or sweet, sweet Bailey who is only surviving on extra naps and cuddles.

Here is to hoping that the curve flattens soon so that Big Poppa can go out and play with the kids again.

