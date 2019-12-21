Bird protects her eggs from moving tractor, old clip impresses people again

it-s-viral

A touching video of a mother bird shielding its eggs against a moving tractor is winning hearts of people. Though the video is old, it has again attracted people’s attention after being shared on Twitter by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan.

“That is what mothers love is,” Kaswan wrote in the opening line of the post’s caption. “The mother bird decided not to move as her eggs were there in the field. She stood the ground. Farmer had to take special care of his machine,” he added. In the closing line he mentioned though an old forward but he shared the clip to cheer people up.

In the video, a bird sits in front of its eggs. Soon a tractor stars moving in its way. Undeterred by the approaching vehicle, the mother bird moves closer to its eggs and tries to protect them by forming a cover with its feather around the small nest.

That is what #mothers love is. The mother #bird decided not to move as her eggs were there in the field. She stood the ground. Farmer had to take special care of his machine. Old forward to cheer you up. pic.twitter.com/wtsiysXCow — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) 21 December 2019

Since being shared just a few hours back, it has gathered close to 800 likes and about 178 retweets. The post also prompted all sorts of responses from people. While most talked about the love of a mother for her kids, a few appreciated the farmer moved the vehicle with utmost care to save the bird and its eggs.

There are two stories in this video 1st is mother who protects her eggs at the situation when she can be in mouth of death but ,she not left the eggs and 2nd is humanity in farmer. — Urmila चौधरी (@GwalaUrmila) 21 December 2019

It is the mother bird's instinct to protect it's babies..but the farmer...kudos to you. — Swathi Sankarraj (@SwathiSankarraj) 21 December 2019

Amazing! Appreciate the farmer who took care at times when even humans are crushed without second thought. — Archu (@Archu81598169) 21 December 2019

Farmer was a compassionate person. An old video but surely conveys the message of #Coexistence — Nishant Verma (@simplynishant) 21 December 2019

