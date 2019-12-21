e-paper
Bird protects her eggs from moving tractor, old clip impresses people again

The video of the bird protecting its eggs has sparked all sorts of reactions on Twitter.

Dec 21, 2019
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Image shows a bird protection its eggs.
Image shows a bird protection its eggs. (Twitter/@ParveenKaswan)
         

A touching video of a mother bird shielding its eggs against a moving tractor is winning hearts of people. Though the video is old, it has again attracted people’s attention after being shared on Twitter by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan.

“That is what mothers love is,” Kaswan wrote in the opening line of the post’s caption. “The mother bird decided not to move as her eggs were there in the field. She stood the ground. Farmer had to take special care of his machine,” he added. In the closing line he mentioned though an old forward but he shared the clip to cheer people up.

In the video, a bird sits in front of its eggs. Soon a tractor stars moving in its way. Undeterred by the approaching vehicle, the mother bird moves closer to its eggs and tries to protect them by forming a cover with its feather around the small nest.

Since being shared just a few hours back, it has gathered close to 800 likes and about 178 retweets. The post also prompted all sorts of responses from people. While most talked about the love of a mother for her kids, a few appreciated the farmer moved the vehicle with utmost care to save the bird and its eggs.

What do you think of the video?

