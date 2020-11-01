e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 01, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Bosco the penguin takes its favourite toy back to nest, steals hearts along the way

Bosco the penguin takes its favourite toy back to nest, steals hearts along the way

Shared on Twitter, a clip shows Bosco, carefully carrying a tiny pumpkin bucket in his beak and waddling towards its nest.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 20:52 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Bosco with his pumpkin shaped tiny bucket.
The image shows Bosco with his pumpkin shaped tiny bucket.(Twitter@shedd_aquarium)
         

Penguins are beyond adorable. Period. And this video of Bosco the penguin is a pleasant addition to that category. A delightful resident of Shedd aquarium, USA Bosco is winning netizens’ hearts with its cute antics. Chances are the black and white coated bird will win you over too.

Shared on Twitter, a clip shows Bosco carefully carrying a tiny pumpkin bucket in his beak and waddling towards its nest.

“Waddling towards Halloween weekend like Wellington’s offspring, Bosco! Penguins will sometimes take items like toys back to their nest areas when they take a liking to them,” reads the caption alongside the clip.

Take a look at the adorable video:

Posted on October 31, the clip has garnered over 64,000 views along with more than 3,400 likes. People couldn’t stop gushing at the adorable penguin and showered their love in the form of heart emojis in the post’s comments section.

What are your thoughts on this cute video?

Also Read | Penguin chick Sir Elio gets in the Halloween spirit by exploring his first jack-o’-lantern

tags
top news
Bihar polls: High stakes for NDA, Grand Alliance in 2nd phase, campaigning ends
Bihar polls: High stakes for NDA, Grand Alliance in 2nd phase, campaigning ends
India rejects Pak’s status to Gilgit-Baltistan, says it has no locus standi
India rejects Pak’s status to Gilgit-Baltistan, says it has no locus standi
IPL 2020 Live Score: Karthik stunner removes Stokes, RR 2 down early
IPL 2020 Live Score: Karthik stunner removes Stokes, RR 2 down early
Hizbul Muhajideen’s top terrorist Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
Hizbul Muhajideen’s top terrorist Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
Jharkhand BJP chief charged with sedition after comment on Hemant Soren govt
Jharkhand BJP chief charged with sedition after comment on Hemant Soren govt
‘Woman with self-respect will die if raped’: Kerala Congress chief’s shocker
‘Woman with self-respect will die if raped’: Kerala Congress chief’s shocker
Khan names GB as Pak province despite protests at home, oppn from India
Khan names GB as Pak province despite protests at home, oppn from India
‘Love jihad angle in Ballabhgarh murder...’: Haryana CM on new law after Yogi
‘Love jihad angle in Ballabhgarh murder...’: Haryana CM on new law after Yogi
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In