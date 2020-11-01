Bosco the penguin takes its favourite toy back to nest, steals hearts along the way

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 20:52 IST

Penguins are beyond adorable. Period. And this video of Bosco the penguin is a pleasant addition to that category. A delightful resident of Shedd aquarium, USA Bosco is winning netizens’ hearts with its cute antics. Chances are the black and white coated bird will win you over too.

Shared on Twitter, a clip shows Bosco carefully carrying a tiny pumpkin bucket in his beak and waddling towards its nest.

“Waddling towards Halloween weekend like Wellington’s offspring, Bosco! Penguins will sometimes take items like toys back to their nest areas when they take a liking to them,” reads the caption alongside the clip.

Take a look at the adorable video:

Waddling towards Halloween weekend like Wellington's offspring, Bosco! 🎃🐧 Penguins will sometimes take items like toys back to their nest areas when they take a liking to them. pic.twitter.com/z87G09qRmm — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) October 30, 2020

Posted on October 31, the clip has garnered over 64,000 views along with more than 3,400 likes. People couldn’t stop gushing at the adorable penguin and showered their love in the form of heart emojis in the post’s comments section.

Bosco: "Daddy look! I can trick or treat now."

Wellington: "I'm sorry son it's cancelled this year, but I'll tell you ghost stories & we can prank the walruses."

B: "Can I carry my bucket anyway?"

W: "Of course son."

B: "I have the best dad ever."

(I think Twitter agrees) — Miss Tia (@misstia) October 30, 2020

My kids & I love watching the videos of the penguins. My daughter grabbed my phone, kissed Bosco & said mom I wanna hold him 🐧😍. She kept watching the video saying, one more time 🥰 — Gem 💎 (@Gemz_Esq) October 30, 2020

pic.twitter.com/XfFdNwewer — Zulma Arias - Ah Caray soy yo (@zuzupasaludar) October 30, 2020

Did Bosco enjoy his trick or trout? — Linda VT (@lvt2012) October 30, 2020

I am giving him ALL the candy — Marietta Daws #RaysUp (@MariettaDaws) October 31, 2020

What are your thoughts on this cute video?

