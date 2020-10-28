Penguin chick Sir Elio gets in the Halloween spirit by exploring his first jack-o’-lantern

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 01:32 IST

Get your Halloween costumes out and your favourite scary movies ready because the spooky season is upon us. One particular penguin at the Shedd Aquarium is getting especially into the holiday spirit by exploring his very first jack-o’-lantern. Check out this video of a penguin chick named Sir Elio and be prepared to ‘ooo’ and ‘aww’.

Posted on Shedd Aquarium’s official Instagram page, this recording was shared on October 26. The caption shared alongside the post starts off with, “Penguin pumpkin party”. It then goes on to say, “Penguin chick Sir Elio curiously explored his first Jack-o’-lantern. These themed treats provide animals at Shedd with new sights, smells, even tastes to explore”.

The recording shows Sir Elio using his beak to bite the jack-o’-lantern slightly. He starts by investigating the top half of the pumpkin and then moves further down.

Check out Sir Elio’s adorable exploration below:

Now wasn’t that just delightful? For some more spooky sweetness swipe right to see a picture of the entire penguin pumpkin party.

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this recording has received a whole lot of love from netizens, and rightfully so. The share currently has over 13,300 likes and many appreciative comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the post. One person said, “This just made my day”.

Another individual wrote, “Have fun Sir Elio”. “How cute,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this share? Did it leave you grinning too?

