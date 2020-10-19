Halloween may be a way of life for weedy sea dragons. Find out why

With Halloween just around the corner, it is safe to say that the spooky season is upon us. Many may have already decided on their costumes for the magical and mystical holiday. But did you know that it is Halloween all year round for weedy sea dragons? How, you may ask? Well, check out this post by Shedd Aquarium to find out.

Shared on Shedd Aquarium’s official Twitter account on October 19, this post is complete with two pictures. “We dress up for Halloween, but for a weedy seadragon wearing a ‘costume’ is a way of life!” reads a line of the text shared alongside the post.

The text then goes on to explain, “Weedy sea dragons have plant-like appendages and tendrils that help them seamlessly blend in with their surroundings”.

Check out the fantastic “costumes” of the weedy sea dragons:

We dress up for Halloween, but for a weedy seadragon wearing a "costume" is a way of life! 🎃



Weedy sea dragons have plant-like appendages and tendrils that help them seamlessly blend in with their surroundings. pic.twitter.com/71sKcbz2Fh — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) October 18, 2020

Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, this share has captured netizens’ attention. After all, who doesn’t like a sprinkle of science with a bit of spook? The post has amassed over 400 likes and many appreciative comments.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the post. One person said, “Oh, they’re so beautiful”.

Another individual wrote, “Also, they’re extremely cute”. “I learn something new every day,” read one comment under the post. Do you agree?

What are your thoughts on this Halloween-inspired informative share about weedy sea dragons?

