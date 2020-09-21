e-paper
Art gallery graced by adventurous penguins, video is melting netizens' hearts

Art gallery graced by adventurous penguins, video is melting netizens’ hearts

Shared by the aquarium’s official Instagram page, the clip shows Izzy and Darwin inquisitively exploring the art gallery.

Sep 21, 2020
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Izzy and Darwin, the resident penguins of Shedd Aquarium.
The image shows Izzy and Darwin, the resident penguins of Shedd Aquarium.(Instagram/@shedd_aquarium)
         

While visiting an art gallery, one wouldn’t usually expect the patter of tiny feet and turn around to see penguins. However, Izzy and Darwin, the resident penguins of Shedd Aquarium were seen on a special adventure at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago and their video has grabbed the attention of netizens.

Shared by the aquarium’s official Instagram page, the clip shows Izzy and Darwin inquisitively exploring the art gallery. Looking around and stopping in front of several art pieces of the exhibition called ‘Just Connect’, the penguins were seen having a gala time. Waddling around in wonder, the little ones definitely looked like art connoisseurs on a mission to select the best pieces.

“The penguins are on the move! On their second day out on the town, bonded pair Izzy and Darwin visited @mcachicago to check out “Just Connect”—an exhibit featuring artists across nationalities, generations and media that explore the ways we all connect...including penguins!” reads the caption.

Take a look at the clip:

Posted on September 21, the clip has garnered over 20,000 views along with more than 5,300 likes. People couldn’t stop gushing at the adorable penguins and showered the comments section with heart emojis. Many also requested for more videos on the adventures of Izzy and Darwin.

Here’s how netizens reacted:

“Penguin field trips! Can I join please?” asked an Instagram user. “Those little jumps, this makes me soo happy,” wrote another.

“Okay I need to pet these two,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on this adorable duo’s adventure?

Also Read | Penguins turn art connoisseurs, visit museum for a creative adventure. Watch

