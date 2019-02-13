BRB. Can’t stop looking at this new pic of Rohit Sharma with his daughter

Rohit Sharma is back home and if this new picture is anything to go by, he’s enjoying every bit of it. The new picture posted by the cricketer shows him cradling his sleeping baby daughter, Samaira and not unlike many on Instagram, we also can’t help but go aww…

The heartwarming picture shows Rohit in daddy-mode. “This is special, so good to be back,” says the caption posted along with the picture. As if it were even possible, there’s something more adorable about the picture. Just look closely at what little Samaira’s onesie says:

Totally delightful, right? Since being shared about two hours ago, the picture has collected over 4.7 lakh ‘likes’ – and still very much counting.

“Can’t stop seeing this picture... Watching it from the past 20-25 minutes,” says one Instagram user. “We all are waiting for her pics... Father-daughter goals,” says another.

In case your heart isn’t content with this picture, here’s an adorable video of Samaira shared by mommy Ritika Sajdeh. The incredible video shows Samaira smiling in her sleep and people on Instagram love the clip.

“Wow, she is so cute,” says an Instagram user. “She is a twin of Rohit,” says another.

First Published: Feb 13, 2019 20:05 IST