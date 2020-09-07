British crisps company breaks record for longest puffcorn in the world. Can you guess its size?

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 19:09 IST

When it comes to chips and crisps, even the largest bag can fail to satisfy cravings for those who love them. However, with this special kind created by a Birtish company, may be even a single piece could do the trick. The crisps company has created a record by making the longest puffcorn.

Walkers Crisps created a whopping 10.66 metre-long puffcorn after prepping for months. “Congratulations to Wotsits Giants (@walkers_crisps) who have created the longest puffcorn! Measuring 10.66 metres in length, Wot do you think of this tasty snack?” reads the caption.

Take a look:

Congratulations to Wotsits Giants (@walkers_crisps) who have created the longest puffcorn!



Measuring 10.66 metres in length, Wot do you think of this tasty snack? 😋 #WorldRecordWotsit pic.twitter.com/BXmPAuuNXT — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) September 3, 2020

Posted on September 3, the clip has garnered over 22,000 views along with tons of comments from netizens. While some couldn’t stop drooling at the tasty snack, others lauded the efforts of the company for breaking such a yummy record.

Here’s how people reacted:

I’m actually hungry to eat that wotsit — Harvey-Thomas John Keegan (@HarveyThomasCFC) September 3, 2020

Mankind has peaked.... — Sam Horne (@enrohmas74) September 3, 2020

Love em — Paul Evans (@paulndm) September 3, 2020

Another clip of the achievement was shared from the official Twitter page of Walkers Crisps who are the makers of the record-breaking Wotsit. The clip has amassed over 2.9 million views and many comments as well.

Would you like a bite of the longest puffcorn of the world?