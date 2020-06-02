e-paper
Car floats away as man desperately tries to save it. Video leaves people with thoughts

Car floats away as man desperately tries to save it. Video leaves people with thoughts

The video shows a man wading through the waves to save his car.

Jun 02, 2020
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the car submerged in water.
The image shows the car submerged in water. (Facebook/Lee Dolby)
         

In an incident which is unfortunate, yet funny for some netizens, a man saw his car float away and eventually get drowned in water while he desperately tried saving it. A video of the incident made its way onto Facebook and now it has left people with varied questions.

Shared by Facebook user Lee Dolby, the video shows a man wading through the waves to save his car as it bobbles up and down in the water. In the caption Dolby wrote that the man was unloading his jetski when the car, parked too close to the waters, started floating away.

As the video continues, one of the bystanders also tries helping the man but all in vain. The clip ends with the car slowly drowning.

“Just popped down the beach for an hour with the boys and see this fella trying to unload his jetski and parked a little too close, couple of waves come and claimed his car!” Dolby wrote and shared the video.

Since being shared just a few days ago, the video has already garnered over 3.5 lakh views – and counting. People shared all sorts of comments on the video. While some were sympathetic to the man’s plight, others found the incident to be hilarious. Some simply wrote “OMG” to express themselves.

“Uh oh, so funny, made us laugh so much,” wrote a Facebook user. “That’s bad! Funny though,” expressed another.

What do you think of the video?

