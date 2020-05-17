e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 17, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Cat parent tries to interrupt feline fight. Their efforts produce unexpected results. Watch

Cat parent tries to interrupt feline fight. Their efforts produce unexpected results. Watch

This pet parent who just broke-up a fight between their two kitties showcases how unexpected the journey of taking care of cats can be.

it-s-viral Updated: May 17, 2020 15:39 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video has been aptly captioned, “I spooked them mid-fight”.
The video has been aptly captioned, “I spooked them mid-fight”. (Reddit/@chinolle)
         

Being a cat parent is in no way an easy task. One has to remember to feed and entertain their pet accordingly whilst also picking up the forest of hair our feline friends leave behind. This pet parent who just broke-up a fight between their two kitties showcases how unexpected the journey of taking care of cats can be.

This just over 10-second-long clip was posted on Reddit on May 16. The video has been aptly captioned, “I spooked them mid-fight”.

At the beginning of the film, viewers can see two cats going at it on a bed. The pet parent watches them for a few seconds and then decides to intervene in the situation. They loudly pat a space on the bed, right next to where the cats are. What happens next may make you gasp.

I spooked them mid fight from r/StartledCats

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘startled cats’, the post has accumulated almost 5,500 upvotes and nearly 50 comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to the share. One person on the thread wrote, “This made me snort-laugh! Thanks for that”. To which the original poster responded with, “Haha yeah I almost made myself snort doing it”.

Another individual wrote, “You did the right thing. That was getting aggressive”. Apparently, the cat parent was in union with the suggestion. They wrote, “Haha these two love each other more than anything but they play insanely rough”.

“The one on the bottom thought he was done for,” read one comment. While another Reddit user proclaimed, “I love when kitties play fight. It’s all biting and kicking before they curl up and nap together like nothing happened”. Don’t we all? What are your thoughts on these surprised cats?

Also read: Cute kitten and adorable doggo play with a string, video breaks the ‘aww’ meter

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In