Cat parent tries to interrupt feline fight. Their efforts produce unexpected results. Watch

Updated: May 17, 2020 15:39 IST

Being a cat parent is in no way an easy task. One has to remember to feed and entertain their pet accordingly whilst also picking up the forest of hair our feline friends leave behind. This pet parent who just broke-up a fight between their two kitties showcases how unexpected the journey of taking care of cats can be.

This just over 10-second-long clip was posted on Reddit on May 16. The video has been aptly captioned, “I spooked them mid-fight”.

At the beginning of the film, viewers can see two cats going at it on a bed. The pet parent watches them for a few seconds and then decides to intervene in the situation. They loudly pat a space on the bed, right next to where the cats are. What happens next may make you gasp.

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘startled cats’, the post has accumulated almost 5,500 upvotes and nearly 50 comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to the share. One person on the thread wrote, “This made me snort-laugh! Thanks for that”. To which the original poster responded with, “Haha yeah I almost made myself snort doing it”.

Another individual wrote, “You did the right thing. That was getting aggressive”. Apparently, the cat parent was in union with the suggestion. They wrote, “Haha these two love each other more than anything but they play insanely rough”.

“The one on the bottom thought he was done for,” read one comment. While another Reddit user proclaimed, “I love when kitties play fight. It’s all biting and kicking before they curl up and nap together like nothing happened”. Don’t we all? What are your thoughts on these surprised cats?

