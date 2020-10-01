e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Cat refuses to share Cheetos with parent. Netizens are reminded of Joey

Cat refuses to share Cheetos with parent. Netizens are reminded of Joey

“No touch, this mine,” wrote an Instagram user imagining the cat’s perspective.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 01, 2020 19:17 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
This cat doesn’t share food, it seems.
This cat doesn’t share food, it seems. (Instagram/@kitty.chloeykenshin)
         

It’s quite tough to figure out what cats like in particular. From being obsessed with empty boxes to a single sock, felines remain a mystery when it comes to figuring out why they like some things. One video showing a fluffy cat being obsessed with a pack of snacks fits this description perfectly. After watching the clip, you may find it difficult to stop laughing.

Shared from Kenny the cat’s Instagram profile, the clip shows the feline lying down beside a packet of Cheetos. As the clip goes on, a hand, probably of the parent’s tries to touch the packet. The cat, however, swipes away the hand with his paw. Throughout the clip, Kenny makes sure that nobody is able to touch his precious Cheetos.

Check out Kenny’s antics:

Posted on September 25, the clip has garnered more than 1.1 lakh views and over 19,000 likes. Netizens couldn’t stop gushing at the Cheetos-loving cat’s possessiveness.

“No means no!” wrote one Instagram user voicing the possible thoughts of Kenny. “Kenny doesn’t share food,” commented another hinting at how the cat’s antics have an uncanny resemblance to popular FRIENDS character Joey.

“No touch, this mine,” said a third. “Soo cute, can I pet him please?” asked a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this greedy cat?

