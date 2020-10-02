Cats move their heads in perfect sync, video is all kinds of adorable

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 13:22 IST

Mirror Mirror on the wall, which is the cutest cat video of them all? If we could ask the Magic Mirror this question, the answer would probably be this video of two cute kittens which is making people gush.

The video shows a cat shaking its head while standing on top of what appears to be some kind of home appliance. Another tiny feline, standing on the ground, tries to reach the top. This goes for a few seconds until the second kitty succeeds. What follows next is absolutely adorable. It shows the two cats moving their heads in perfect synchronisation. What makes the clip even more entertaining is that both the cats look same.

“Kittens getting in sync,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

Since being shared some eight hours ago, the video has already gathered over 40,000 upvotes – and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also received tons of happy comments from people.

“Lol, what are they looking at? I wanna see now, haha,” wrote a Redditor. “Gets better with every loop!” expressed another. It surely does!

“Glitch in the meow-trix,” joked a third. “Get these cats an agent, they need a meow mix commercial,” suggested a fourth. “This cheered me up!” said a fifth.

There were many who urged others to add background music to the video. Now that is something we would love to see too.

What do you think of the video?