Child gets a 10-week-old puppy. Her reaction is priceless. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 09:58 IST

If you’re looking for something to lift your mood straight up, then look no further. This video of a child meeting her 10-week old puppy for the first time is bound to do the trick for you.

Posted on Reddit on June 26, the clip is just over 30 seconds long. The video is captioned, “My daughter has been asking for a dog for years. Finally surprised her with a 10-week old puppy. Her reaction says it all”.

The clip starts with a young girl sitting on a couch. The girl has her hands out and eyes closed. The kid’s mother walks into the frame while holding the baby pooch, wrapped in a pink blanket, in her arms. She places the tiny canine into her daughter’s arms, who then opens her eyes.

The girl’s reaction is adorable and highly relatable. Check it out right here.

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘aww’, the post has garnered more than 1.1 lakh upvotes and nearly 2,000 comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to the share. One person said, “The puppy seems pretty happy about it as well”. While another individual wrote, “That first look up at her...what a great memory to capture”.

“Awe this is priceless. Absolutely love her reaction! Her and the puppy making eye contact for the first time just melts your heart,” read one comment. While a Reddit user said, “She’s so gentle too, yet we know her heart is exploding. Like ours is”.

What are your thoughts on this video? Did it melt your heart too?

