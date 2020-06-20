Doggo plays with kid’s toy cars, child’s reaction is priceless. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 13:00 IST

Many parents may agree to the fact that childhood is a great time to instil virtuous qualities in one’s kid. ‘Sharing is caring’ maybe the oldest moral lesson children are taught about. This boy’s parents seem to have done a fantastic job in explaining this principle to the youngling because he isn’t just happy but ecstatic about sharing his Hot Wheels with his doggo.

Posted to Reddit on June 20, this clip is captioned, “Our dog started playing with my son’s Hot Wheels”.

The recording shows a young fellow and his doggo sitting next to a Hot Wheels racing track. A toy car runs through the plastic route. The canine carefully watches the play vehicle’s movements and even pokes its nose into the setup a few times. The child giggles wildly, unable to keep his cool over the interest his pet is showing in his playthings.

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘aww’, the post has accumulated nearly 2000 upvotes and almost 50 comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to this uplifting duo. One person said, “This is so wholesome and adorable! Thank you for sharing”. To which the original poster responded with, “Thank you! Our dog has occasionally shown interest in doing some of our human activities, and I thought it was super cute, especially my son’s reaction to seeing him stop and push the cars with his nose”. Yes, this whole episode is excessively adorable.

Another individual wrote, “This is awesome - can’t tell who’s having more fun, your son or your dog”. Honestly, we cannot decide who is having more fun either. What do you think?

Also Read | Golden Retriever named Kevin babysits baby Hank. Video is cute beyond imagination