e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / CIA shares ‘spot the difference’ post with a festive twist. Are you ready to solve it?

CIA shares ‘spot the difference’ post with a festive twist. Are you ready to solve it?

“You know how this works. Let us know how many differences you find,” CIA tweeted.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 20:55 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CIA’s tweet prompted people to share various answers.
CIA’s tweet prompted people to share various answers. (Twitter/CIA)
         

If you’re someone who follows the official Twitter profile of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), you may be aware of the different brain teasers they share. From posts designed to test people’s power of observation to the ones that judge their analytical skills, their tweets are varied. Case in point, the ‘spot the difference’ tweet they shared.

“You know how this works. Let us know how many differences you find,” they wrote. The tweet is complete with two similar looking pictures. As mentioned in the caption, there are differences in both the images but only the observant ones can find them. Are you one of them? Take a look at the tweet to find out:

Since being shared, the post received over 1,800 likes. People also shared tons of comments on the post. From pointing out eight to over ten differences, people shared various answers.

How many were you able to find? In an update, the CIA also shared a picture highlighting the difference.

Did you enjoy solving the brain teaser?

Also Read | Can you ace CIA’s analytical skills test? It involves pic of a snowy day

tags
top news
Health ministry body to hold urgent meeting over new Covid-19 strain in UK
Health ministry body to hold urgent meeting over new Covid-19 strain in UK
Bengal has set 3 dangerous trends in Indian politics: Amit Shah
Bengal has set 3 dangerous trends in Indian politics: Amit Shah
Shigella infection: Experts try to trace source in north Kerala’s Kozhikode
Shigella infection: Experts try to trace source in north Kerala’s Kozhikode
Jupiter-Saturn great conjunction on December 21: How to watch in India
Jupiter-Saturn great conjunction on December 21: How to watch in India
Bengal’s next CM won’t be an ‘outsider’, says Amit Shah
Bengal’s next CM won’t be an ‘outsider’, says Amit Shah
Kisan Diwas on Dec 23, toll collection to be halted in Haryana
Kisan Diwas on Dec 23, toll collection to be halted in Haryana
Microsoft to kill passwords by 2021; Here’s what it will do
Microsoft to kill passwords by 2021; Here’s what it will do
Watch: Car rams into hospital repeatedly in Gurugram, caught on CCTV
Watch: Car rams into hospital repeatedly in Gurugram, caught on CCTV
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In