Home / It's Viral / Coimbatore students chop locks to donate to cancer patients, impresses netizens

Coimbatore students chop locks to donate to cancer patients, impresses netizens

Students here donated a portion of their shiny and thick locks of hair which will be used to make wigs for cancer.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 06, 2020 12:54 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
In bid to help the cancer patients who have lost their hair, 80 girls of a private college in Coimbatore have donated a portion of their hair.
In bid to help the cancer patients who have lost their hair, 80 girls of a private college in Coimbatore have donated a portion of their hair.(Twitter/@ANI)
         

In bid to help the cancer patients who have lost their hairs while undergoing treatment, as many as 80 girls of a private college in Coimbatore have donated a portion of their hair which will be used to make wigs for the cancer patients.

Many girl students told ANI that they cannot financially support the cancer patients but by donating hairs they are doing whatever they can to bring some happiness on the faces of such patients.

“I am here to donate my hair to the patients who are suffering from cancer. This idea came to my mind as I couldn’t support cancer patients economically,” said Vinothini.

“Minimum of 8 inches is cropped when we donate hair but I am going to donate more than that. Nearly 80 members have registered till now but many others will also enroll. Nearly 200 people will donate hairs,” she added.

Here’s how netizens reacted:

What do you think of this kind act?

