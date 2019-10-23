e-paper
Common Mynah protects her baby against crows. Mother’s love wows Twitter

A Common Mynah is seen protecting her baby from two vicious crows.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 23, 2019 18:20 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Fighting tooth and nail and pecking one of the crows relentlessly, the mother frees her baby from the crow’s grasp.
Fighting tooth and nail and pecking one of the crows relentlessly, the mother frees her baby from the crow’s grasp.(AP/JUKIN MEDIA)
         

Mothers are the only ones who will do anything for their child. The fierce protection of mothers can be seen in the animal kingdom too. A video posted on Twitter has gone viral for the amazing display of a mother’s care for her child. In the post by Susanta Nanda, a mynah is seen protecting her baby from two vicious crows. Fighting tooth and nail and pecking one of the crows relentlessly, the mother frees her baby from the crow’s grasp.  

The video gained mixed reaction from netizens. Some were astonished by the Mynah’s courage to take on two crows while some gushed about the mother’s unconditional love to protect her baby. The post gathered almost six thousand likes and two thousand retweets.

What do you think of this moving video?

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 18:08 IST

Centre announces ownership rights in unauthorised colonies, jabs Kejriwal
In revival plan for MTNL and BSNL, cabinet announces merger of the two
39 found dead in lorry container near London, 25-yr-old man arrested: Cops
Profile of BCCI office bearers - ‘All the President’s Men’
‘My health fragile’: Chidambaram moves bail plea in high court after SC order
Pak singer poses with suicide vest, Twitter asks if it’s her national dress
Exercise ‘utmost caution’, India’s advisory to citizens visiting Turkey
Metro Matters: What can we do to make Delhi breathable?
