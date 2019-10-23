Common Mynah protects her baby against crows. Mother’s love wows Twitter

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 18:20 IST

Mothers are the only ones who will do anything for their child. The fierce protection of mothers can be seen in the animal kingdom too. A video posted on Twitter has gone viral for the amazing display of a mother’s care for her child. In the post by Susanta Nanda, a mynah is seen protecting her baby from two vicious crows. Fighting tooth and nail and pecking one of the crows relentlessly, the mother frees her baby from the crow’s grasp.

The video gained mixed reaction from netizens. Some were astonished by the Mynah’s courage to take on two crows while some gushed about the mother’s unconditional love to protect her baby. The post gathered almost six thousand likes and two thousand retweets.

Ain’t no anger like that of an angry momma — Nidhi on Things (@nidhiboli) October 23, 2019

The spirit of motherhood of a mother for its child reserved forever... — Subrat Kumar Swain (@Subrat_90) October 22, 2019

No wonder we have, in our region, stories of mothers snatching their kids safely away from the jaws of leopards.. Courage unlimited & beyond any scientific logic. — Ajay Kumar (@CaptAKJ) October 22, 2019

Always get fascinated by the motherhood of the animals 🥰 — Akshay trivedi (@Akshaytrivedi87) October 22, 2019

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 18:08 IST