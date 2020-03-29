e-paper
Cop in Maharashtra sings 'Zindagi Maut Na Ban Jaye' to convince people to stay at home

Cop in Maharashtra sings ‘Zindagi Maut Na Ban Jaye’ to convince people to stay at home

In the video, the policeman can be seen with a cordless microphone in hand, asking people stay at home.

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 15:02 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
The image shows the policeman singing the song.
The image shows the policeman singing the song.
         

The video of a Maharashtra policeman singing a popular Hindi film song to persuade people to stay indoors amid rising coronavirus positive cases in the state has gone viral on social media.

In the video, apparently shot in north Maharashtra, the policeman can be seen with a cordless microphone in hand, asking people stay at home as part of the social distancing to contain spread of coronavirus.

“Zindagi maut na ban jaye, sambhalo yaaron...(Friends, ensure that life doesn’t turn into death)”, the cop is seen crooning the song from Aamir Khan-starrer Sarfarosh.

The policeman’s out of the box thinking to drive home the message of social distancing was lauded by state home minister Anil Deshmukh.

The NCP minister posted the video of the policeman singing on his Twitter handle and hoped people take notice.

“A Maharashtra police constable breaks into a song in a bid to convince people to cooperate and stay indoors ...hope people listen to his musical entreaty!,” Deshmukh tweeted.

